Keith Flint, Avicii, & More Musicians Who Tragically Took Their Own Lives

The music world is mourning the loss of Keith Flint, as the Prodigy singer was found dead from suicide. He sadly joins Kurt Cobain, Avicii, Chris Cornell and more musicians who ended their own lives.

A voice ubiquitous with the mid-1990s fell silent on March 4, as Keith Flint, lead singer for The Prodigy, was found dead in his Essex home. The 49-year-old singer on such massive hits as “Firestarter” and “Breathe” was the latest musician to do the unthinkable and commit suicide. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” Keith’s friend and former bandmate, Liam Howlett, 47, wrote on Instagram. “I’m shell shocked, f*ckin angry, confused and heartbroken.”

Liam was not the first musician to commit suicide and unfortunately, he will likely not be the last. News of his death reopened the wounds left by the passing of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. Chris, as the lead singer of Soundgarden, spoke to a generation of rock and metal fans during the heyday of grunge. Sadly, he struggled with depression for most of his life and was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on May 18, 2017. Two months later, Chester Bennington – the Linkin Park singer who connected with a generation of fans in the early 2000s – would take his own life.

Though he wasn’t the first musician to take his own life, Kurt Cobain has become synonymous with suicide since his jarring death on April 5, 1994. Twenty-five years later after he was found dead in his Seattle home, and the music world is still feeling the effects of his music and this self-destructive act. Tragically, stars like Elliot Smith (d. Oct. 21, 2003), Kim Jonghyun (d. Dec. 18, 2017) and Avicii (d. April 20, 2018) similarly struggled with mental health issues before deciding to end their lives.

“Some of the biggest risk factors for suicide include drug and alcohol use, stress and sleep deprivation — major components of what we’ve come to know as the rock and roll lifestyle,” Lyn Morris, the Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Service, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in 2017. Lyn also stressed that while it seems a career in music leads one down a dark path that ends in self-destruction, it’s not the case. “We tend to hear when rock stars take their own lives because they are already in the public eye. But the suicide rate for musicians and artists is lower than it is for farmers, fishermen, construction workers, and architect, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Still, this doesn’t help soothe the pain of the fans, friends and family mourning today. Our thoughts are with them.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.