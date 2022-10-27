GAYLE & Daniel Seavey Team With MTV For Their ‘Vote Early Day’ Livestream Event

The 2022 Midterm elections come at a critical time for the United States, and MTV wants to ensure that all registered voters can do their part. On Oct. 28, MTV will broadcast MTV LIVE: VOTE EARLY DAY, a nonpartisan movement of media companies, businesses, nonprofits, election administrators, and creatives working to ensure all Americans have the tools to vote early. The 30-minute special will hit MTV’s Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts at 4 pm EST / 1 pm PST. It will also feature performances from MTV PUSH Artist GAYLE (“ABCDEFU”) and Daniel Seavey (“Can We Pretend That We’re Good?”)

The MTV LIVE: VOTE EARLY DAY SPECIAL marks Daniel’s first proper performance of his solo record since his band, Why Don’t We, went on hiatus. The special, hosted by MTV’s Jamila Mustafa and Ryan Mitchell, will also have other guest appearances, all while helping viewers get ready to vote.

Vote Early Day is an unofficial holiday, first founded by MTV as a new civic celebration focused on helping every voter know how, where, and when they can vote early. The first Vote Early Day was launched in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, assuring that voters could still cast their vote despite the shifting landscape of a terrifying new world. Since then, Vote Early Day continues to be a valued resource to ensure that no one has to choose between their health, job, or anything else when casting their ballot.

Local, state and federal mid-term elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. MTV wants voters to participate in this critical election. They can find out where, when, and how to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day at VoteEarlyDay.org. There, voters can find resources, get answers to vital questions, read up on state-specific voting rules, and find out where to register to vote.

In 2020, over 101 million Americans voted early. Since then, states have codified early voting options, like vote-by-mail and drop-off boxes. However, not every state has instituted these options (and some places have made it harder to vote, per FiveThirtyEight.) Even if you plan on voting on Nov. 8, tune in to MTV LIVE: VOTE EARLY DAY SPECIAL and go to VoteEarlyDay.Org for additional information.