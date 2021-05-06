10 Floral Mother’s Day Cocktail Recipes To Complete Sunday Brunch

Mother’s Day is this Sunday & if you’re planning to brunch, then we have some lovely, floral-inspired cocktails for you to sip on!

Whether you’re celebrating your mom, your grandma, a mother figure or yourself this Mother’s Day, the holiday calls for a little indulgence! Adding a delicious and decadent cocktail to your brunch menu is the cherry on top of a perfect Sunday treat. We’ve rounded up some spring-inspired, bright and floral cocktail recipes for you to try out. There’s something for everyone here, from spritzes to vodka cocktails to tequila concoctions! Grab your shaker and get bartending!

1. Basil Tom Collins

Created by National Reyka Vodka Brand Ambassador Trevor Schneider alongside his sweet mo, this herb-garden inspired Mother’s Day cocktail is the perfect complement to your brunch plans. Combine 1 1/2 parts Reyka Vodka, 3/4 parts Lemon juice, 2-4 basil leaves and 1/2 parts simple syrup in a cocktail shaker and shake, double strain. Garnish with another basil leaf and top with soda. Serve in a Collins glass and enjoy!

2. Tequila Don Julio Blanco Blood Orange Margarita

Created by Othon Nolasco of Los Angeles, this vibrant cocktail brings some spice to your Mother’s Day! Rim a chilled glass with salt and go ahead and combine 1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco, 1 oz Fresh Mexican Lime Juice, 2 oz Fresh Blood Orange Juice and 1 bar spoon superfine sugar in a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake well before straining contents into the salt-rimmed rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated blood Orange and Mexican lime wheels. These will surely brighten up the table in the best way!

3. Freedom and Tonic

This cocktail screams spring flavors with fresh blueberries and chamomile! Concoct the Freedom and Tonic with 1.5 oz Juniper Grove American Dry Gin, 0.5 oz grenadine, tonic water, fresh blueberries, and a chamomile flower garnish. Yum!

4. Butterfly Oasis

If the name of this cocktail doesn’t sell you, the bright ingredients surely will! Make the Butterfly Oasis using 1 ½ Parts Flor de Caña 12, ¾ Parts Suze, ½ Part Orgeat, ½ Part Lime juice and ½ Part Pineapple. Shake over ice and strain, before pouring into a short highball glass with no ice. Garnish with a bright pink watermelon radish, that perfectly complements the yellow bright cocktail. It will be a perfect center piece for your Mother’s Day brunch plans!

5. Kombrewcha’s Berry Brewch Fizz

Here us out: Kombucha, but with alcohol. Enter: Kombrewcha, the original hard kombucha. For this floral and light cocktail recipe, you’ll combine 1 oz gin, fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz of simple syrup and ice in a martini shaker and mix well. Strain into a champagne flute or coupe glass, and top with 3 oz of Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus. Garnish with lemon wheel or rosemary sprig and blackberry for a beautiful cocktail!

6. Bombay Summer Punch

It’s never too early to celebrate summer, in my opinion! That’s why this Bombay Summer Punch would be the perfect cocktail to serve up for Mother’s Day, especially if you’re hosting a group. It’s super simple with ingredients you probably already have on your bar cart, too. Add 3 parts Bombay Sapphire, 1 part St-Germain French elderflower liqueur, 2 parts dry or pink vermouth and 8 parts ginger ale into a punch bowl and stir until well mixed. Top with lime, ginger and mint in the bowl, and in separate cups for some extra decorative garnish as guests serve themselves!

7. Diplomático Piña Colada

If you like piña coladas… this is the recipe for you! Indulge in flavors of pineapple and coconut using Diplomático Planas this Mother’s Day! In a shaker over ice, combine, 1.5 oz of Diplomático Planas, 2 oz pineapple juice, 1.5 oz coconut cream and a few drops of lime juice (to taste). Garnish with a pineapple wedge for a tropical treat.

8. Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Fizz

This is the ultimate Sunday brunch cocktail, using Grey Goose’s new Essences line of infused vodka. Not much is needed to make this refreshing and floral drink. Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and add 1.5 oz of Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil and top with soda. Simply garnish with sliced watermelon, fresh basil, and a lime twist. Enjoy!

9. Mad Cosmo

Enjoy a MAD TASTY cocktail that is delicious and also calming. No, really! MAD TASTY is a hemp-infused beverage from the brain of Ryan Tedder, and this fruity cocktail has so many benefits, besides giving you a nice buzz! It requires a bit of work to make the cocktail, but it’s all worth it. Set you oven to 350 degrees and toast 1/4 tsp of allspice for 6 minutes and then crush it into smaller pieces. Over medium to low heat in a skillet, stir in allspice, 4 oz of lime juice, 1 T of orange blossom water, 4 oz of pomegranate juice and 6 oz of honey for 4-5 minutes. Then, take off heat, discard solids and cool in refrigerator. Combine the syrup mix and ice with half a can of MAD TASTY Grapefruit in a cocktail shaker. Pour into 4 chilled martini glasses, top with remaining MAD TASTY and garnish with lime. YUM!

10. Belvedere Spritz

If you want something a little different than a mimosa, but still bright, vibrant, and refreshing, then look no further than this Belvedere Spritz that incorporated Lillet Blanc. Combine 1 oz Belvedere, 2 oz Lillet Blanc, 2 grapefruit slices and a 1 sprig of thyme in a spritz glass over ice. Top with equal parts sparkling water and tonic water and stir to combine. Sip and enjoy this floral, low-cal cocktail for Mother’s Day!