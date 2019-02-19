Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Charli XCX & More Celebs Who Wore Sexy Mini Dresses To The BRIT Awards

These celebs have heated up previous BRIT Awards red carpets in seriously short dresses. See them here!

The BRIT Awards are almost here, but before we see celebrities shining on the red carpet on Wed. Feb. 20, we want to take a look back at some of the best looks we’ve ever seen at the show. While most red carpet fashion typically lends itself to gorgeous gowns, there are some celebrities who dared to bare their legs in mini dresses – and the risks totally paid off. Everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Charli XCX has shown up to the BRITs in short dresses.

Rosie has actually worn a short dress to the BRITs a few times. In 2014, she stunned in a black and red mini dress by Saint Laurent. Then in 2018, she turned to the designer once again for her look: a black, sequined, mini dress with a pleated neckline and long sleeves. She rounded out her ensemble with sheer tights and black heels with a silver toe cap.

Charli went for something a bit more colorful when she attended the show in 2017. The “Boom Clap” hitmaker looked gorgeous in a ruffled lilac number designed by Vivienne Westwood. Charli topped off her fun look with beaded heels and funky earrings.

But Charli and Rosie aren’t the only stars who stepped onto the BRIT Awards red carpet in super short dresses. Get clicking through the gallery above to see who else was brave enough to ditch a traditional gown for a shorter silhouette.