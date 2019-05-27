10 Celebs In Crop Tops, Sundresses & More Cute Looks To Copy For Your Memorial Day Party

Need some last minute style inspo for your Memorial Day party? We’ve got you covered!

Today, May 27, is Memorial Day! Now that the unofficial start of summer is finally here, we need to celebrate by hitting up beaches and backyard BBQs. But if you’re still not sure what to wear to your outdoor soiree, look no further than our handy summer party style guide. Celebs like Taylor Swift and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted wearing ensembles that are easy enough to pull together, while still ensuring that you’ll look super chic at any block party.

If you’re looking to wear red, white and blue today, we don’t blame you. But since it’s not Independence Day, you might want to be a bit more subtle with your patriotic pride. Wearing denim and adding pops of white and red is a great way to achieve this. Taylor pulled this look off flawlessly in 2018 when she stepped out wearing a denim Madewell crop top with dark wash Ksubi shorts and white sneakers. She then finished it off with some red lipstick and voila: the ultimate Memorial Day look.

If you’re looking for something a bit dressier, you should check out the white Deon mini dress Emily wore in Aug. 2018. She looked like an actual goddess in the loose off-shoulder piece, which she dressed down with white sneakers.

But these aren’t your only options! From cute crop tops to patterned sundresses, there’s plenty more celebrity looks you can emulate for your summer get-togethers. Head up to the gallery above to see more celeb style inspo for Memorial Day!