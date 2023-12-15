Melody Thomas Scott’s Husband: Meet Edward J. Scott & Learn About Her Past Marriages

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Melody Thomas Scott has been delighting us on daytime TV as Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1979. The beloved soap star, 67, will be taking the stage at the 2023 Daytime Emmys on December 15 to present an award as the show celebrates its 50th anniversary.

While Nikki has endured highs and lows with Eric Braeden’s Victor Newman for decades on The Young and the Restless, Melody has been in relationship bliss for almost 4 decades. Learn more about her husband, their family, and her past marriages below.

Who Is Melody Thomas Scott’s Husband?

Melody’s husband is Edward J. Scott. They met on the set of The Young and the Restless when Edward was the show’s executive producer. He is now a supervising producer of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Melody and Edward initially kept their relationship a secret, but they went public at Y&R star Doug Davidson’s wedding in 1984. Edward proposed over Christmas that year. Melody and Edward married on October 12, 1985. They just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.

In her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, Melody revealed that she “didn’t exactly mesh” with her future husband at first. “There wasn’t any sort of on-set controversy. It was more like, I didn’t care for him, and he didn’t care for me,” she wrote about Ed.

Once she started getting to know Edward off-set, Melody gushed that “his personality began to shine through.” She wrote, “As the years passed he would do things to keep our marriage fresh and exciting. He would plan all of these unbelievable trips, usually keeping most details a surprise for me.”

The actress gushed that she and Edward “met at a time in our lives where the stars were aligned for us.” In her book, she called their relationship a “genuine bond of love.”

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Melody revealed that she’s so grateful to have landed the role of Nikki on Y&R. “Not only did it give me a terrific part to play on an iconic show, but because of Y&R, I met my husband, I have my children,” she said. “So much was attributed in my personal life to taking that part, more so than any other actor on our show, I think because it really affected my personal life. It gave me stability that I really needed, obviously. I was just so lucky to have made that decision.”

Does Melody Thomas Scott Have Kids?

Melody has a daughter Alexandra Danielle Yeaggy with ex Carlos Yeaggy. Carlos was Melody’s makeup artist on The Young and the Restless. Their daughter was born in 1982.

Melody and Edward have a daughter together named Elizabeth, who was born in 1988. Edward also has a daughter named Jennifer from a previous relationship.

Has Melody Thomas Scott Been Married Before?

Yes, Melody had been married twice before meeting and marrying Edward. She was married to actor Lindy Davis. Melody wrote in her memoir that they had known each other their whole lives. She grew close to Lindy’s son, Christian, during the marriage. Melody and Lindy split after only 6 months of marriage.

Melody’s second marriage was to Bob Shield, Lindy’s friend and the officiator at her and Lindy’s wedding. She wrote that her “seriously dating and living with Bob” so soon after her marriage to Lindy ended caused “controversy.” The actress went on to admit that she was “not emotionally ready to jump into a new relationship” and was “too young to get married” to both Lindy and Bob.

“I was just ready to move on,” Melody said about ending her marriage to Bob. “But I’ll admit that leaving that relationship was very hard. And I regret hurting Bob the way I did. I regret hurting both of them.”