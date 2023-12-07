Meghan Patrick’s Husband: Get to Know Mitchell Tenpenny

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Meghan Patrick, 36, is a country music sensation known for her hits “Cool About It,” “Be Country with Me,” and more. The blonde beauty is set to perform during the Christmas at the Opry special, which is set to air on NBC on December 7, 2023. And it’s a good thing that the special was pre-taped because Meghan and her husband, Mitchell Tenpenny, 34, are officially on their honeymoon!

The songstress took to her Instagram on December 5 to confirm that she and her man are officially on holiday mode. “Out Of Office @m10penny and I are FINALLY on our way to our honeymoon. This means no new content for a bit.. Instead I’ll be recapping the Year of MFP,” she captioned the post. Ahead of her performance on the Christmas special, below is everything to know about her romance and marriage to Mitchell!

Meghan Patrick and Mitchell Tenpenny’s Wedding

Mitchell, who is also performing on December 7, and his leading lady officially tied the knot in October 2022. At the time, the bride wore an angelic white long-sleeve gown with a lace design. Her autumn-themed bouquet was also country inspired and wrapped in leather. Meghan rocked snakeskin cowboy boots for the ceremony and put her cowgirl inspired garter on full display in her wedding photos.

The couple gushed over their special day during an interview with PEOPLE on October 24, 2022. “Trust, respect, [and] never stop flirting or dating each other [keep our relationship strong],” they said of what they look forward to in their relationship. “Fight for each other, not with each other.” Meghan also adorably called Mitchell her “best friend” during the interview. “We knew we could have our dreams and our relationship work together — we are each other’s best friend,” she said.

What Is Mitchell Tenpenny’s Career?

Similarly to his wife, Mitchell is also a country music star! Some of his hit songs include “Truth About You,” “Drunk Me,” “We Got History,” and others. Most recently, on November 29, 2023, he took to X (Twitter) to gush over his fans support. “What a year!!! Grateful for the support and love you have continued to show me over the years. Exciting things coming ahead! Keep tagging me in your #spotifywrapped! Love seeing what songs made your list!” he penned in the tweet.

What They’ve Said About Their Romance

The 34-year-old is not shy about expressing his love for his wife, as he has often gushed over her in several interviews. Ahead of their wedding in April 2022, Mitchell opened up to PEOPLE about finding love after heartbreak. “It’s everything that didn’t work out, to breakups and down to finding my fiancée,” he said of his project at the time. “It just tells more of a story, almost like a movie from beginning to end.”

During the interview, Mitchell even revealed that he wrote his song “The Way You Are” with Meghan in mind. “I was thinking about her upstairs watching movies,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Man, I’m living with this person for the rest of my life, and I don’t want her to change a thing.” Most recently, the couple attended the CMAs together and took to Instagram on November 8 to share photos from the night out. “First red carpet as a married couple! Cheers to many more #CMAAwards,” he captioned the post.