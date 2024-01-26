Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Girlfriend: All About Chariah Gordon & Their Relationship

Mecole Hardman Jr. has had an amazing career with the Kansas City Chiefs. After first getting drafted by the team in 2019, Mecole, 25, has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. Despite a very brief time with the New York Jets, Mecole has returned to the Chiefs in a trade. The team is gearing up for their playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, as they try to head for another Super Bowl championship.

Mecole’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon will definitely be cheering him on as the Chiefs face off against the Ravens. As the Chiefs prepare for the game, get to know more about Chariah and her relationship with Mecole here!

How Did Mecole & Chariah Meet?

It’s not clear exactly how Mecole and Chariah first met, but she began hinting at their romance when she shared a photo of herself in a Chiefs jersey in September 2021, per Today. “Game day,” she wrote. “i’m just promoting his s**t.” She didn’t reveal who she was supporting at the game at first, but she later posted a photoset revealing a Hardman jersey in December of that year.

In February 2022, Mecole shared a cute photo of the two of them together, calling Chariah his “ride or die.” In August of that year, Chariah shared a ton of photos of herself and Mecole on her Instagram with a loving message for him. “I truly adore & appreciate the man you are & becoming. I never knew what true love was until I met you,” she wrote. “Thank you for loving me through everything & allowing me to be me. You genuinely make me happy & i’m glad to be your partner.”

They Have a Baby Boy

A few months after going public with their romance, Chariah revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in October 2022. The pair welcomed their first child on a very important day: Super Bowl Sunday. Mecole tweeted that his girlfriend’s “water broke” in the early morning hours on February 12, 203. The wide receiver ended up not playing in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs still won, and he got a FaceTime call after their victory, making the day even better, per CBS News.

She Has a Skincare & Clothing Line

When she’s not cheering on Mecole, Chariah is very busy, as she’s an entrepreneur herself! Her brand The Glo Collection is very successful, and it offers skincare and beauty products, as well as stylish clothes. “So, ladies, this is our space for melanated organic skincare, chic fashion, and vivacious femininity. You name it, we’re here for it! No longer are we asking for a seat at the table. Instead, we are beautifully making moves in our own lane,” the company’s website says.

She’s Dabbled in Music

Besides her fashion and beauty brand, Chariah has also shown off her musical abilities with a few R&B singles. She released her debut single “Drownin” in 2016. She took a bit of a break before dropping her follow-up single “Pressure” in November 2021.

She’s Spent Time With Taylor Swift

Like some of the other Chiefs’ partners, Chariah has also gotten a chance to bond with tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift. In fact, Chariah even shared a cute photo of herself and Mecole hanging with Travis and the popstar after a game and included a shot where Taylor was giving her beau a kiss on the cheek.