Matthew Lewis’s Wife: Everything To Know About Angela Jones & Their Marriage

If there’s a spell for a glow-up, Matthew Lewis learned it at Hogwarts. Known as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise, Matthew has turned into a heartthrob, and in 2021, landed the lead in PBS’ Masterpiece reboot of All Creatures Great And Small. One person who DVR’d all episodes is his wife, Angela Jones.

“If there’s something people remember you by, there are worse things than the Harry Potter franchise,” Matthew told The New York Times in 2021. “It opened so many doors for me when I otherwise wouldn’t even have gotten in the room.” It turns out, Harry Potter resulted in him finding his own happily ever after with his wife. Here’s how:

Who Is Matthew Lewis’s Wife?

Angela Jones is a self-described “small-town girl from the suburbs of Central Florida.” She is a lifestyle blogger who specializes in fashion, home living, and travel.

“I thought I wanted to be a travel blogger because I travel frequently and I love exploring new places, but I quickly realized that it wasn’t fun for me,” she wrote in a 2018 Ask-Me-Anything. “I didn’t enjoy spending my time taking photos of what I was eating and seeing because I liked enjoying the moment. Now, I’m realizing that I love sharing fashion and my everyday looks as well as general lifestyle things… positive thinking, and such. I’m still trying to find my place and I think that’s the biggest challenge for me.”

How Did Matthew Meet Angela?

“I handled VIPs and events at the greatest destination on Earth,” Angela said of her life before marrying Matthew on her blog, Sunshine State Of Me, per Bustle. The “greatest destination” was Universal Studios in Orlando Florida. “I looked forward to going to work every single day… if you could even call having fun ‘work.’ It was my dream career. My life was set.”

Angela first met Matthew while she was handling VIPs for an event at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in January 2016, per TMZ. The two hit it off immediately, and in December 2016, he proposed to her in front of the Eifel Tower in Paris, France.

“I never believed in soul mates until we met,” she wrote on her blog. “We came from two different countries, 4,334 miles apart, and yet we were one and the same. A few months after meeting, he proposed to me in Paris during my first trip abroad. Yes, it’s been that kind of fairytale thing.” However, she noted that “not every day was sunshine and rainbows though. We spent most of our relationship FaceTiming. We went days, weeks, and months without being able to see each other. It was hard. Really, really, really hard. We decided that it was time to finally be together. And that’s how this story begins.”

When Did They Get Married?

The couple moved to California in 2017. On May 28, 2018, Matthew revealed that he and Angela had gotten married in Italy. “Not only did I miss [Arctic Monkeys] in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead,” he tweeted along with a photo of their wedding.

When describing what she loves most about Matthew, Angela said in 2018 that it had to be “his desire to continuously educate himself not only about issues going on in the world, but about everything. Literally everything. If he doesn’t know something, he will look it up right then and there [and] then proceed to read five articles about it. I’m not a big reader, mainly because I get too distracted, so I love that he carries that quality.”

Who Is Her Favorite Character In Harry Potter?

“I love Dobby!” she said in her 2018 AMA.