Matt Turner’s Wife Ashley: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Spouse

Matt Turner is the goalkeeper for the U.S. men’s national soccer team in the 2022 World Cup.

He’s married to former NFL cheerleader Ashley Herron.

Ashley has one son with Matt.

Matt Turner, 28, had a strong showing at the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s first game in the 2022 World Cup. As goalkeeper, Matt stopped Wales from scoring more than one goal, but the game ended in a 1-1 tie since the U.S. only scored one goal as well. This means the U.S has to play against Iran on Nov. 29, where the pressure will be on again for Matt. The New Jersey native, who plays for the Premier League club Arensal, has support from his loving wife, Ashley Herron. She congratulated Matt on Instagram before his opening game in the World Cup. “You are so deserving of this opportunity and I could not be more proud,” she wrote in the post.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ashley, including what she does for a living, and the backstory of her relationship with Matt.

Ashley went to Harvard.

Ashley, who is from Beverly, Massachusetts, graduated from Harvard University in 2018 with her Master’s degree in business management, according to her LinkedIn. She also received a license/certification in organizational behavior from the Ivy League school. Ashley’s accomplishments at Harvard has helped her launch her own business.

She founded a charity.

Ashley became an entrepreneur with her non-profit organization Miss Pink, which supports breast cancer survivors and also empowers women while redefining beauty. Miss Pink hosts events that are promoted on the company’s website and Instagram. According to the website, Ashley started Miss Pink in honor of her Nana, who must have died from breast cancer.

She’s a former NFL cheerleader.

Ashley was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots for the 2017-2018 season. She was at Super Bowl LII where the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33. Justin Timberlake was the halftime performer. Ashley also did a swimsuit calendar photoshoot with the other Patriots cheerleaders in Aruba. Ashley has remained a Patriots fan over the years.

Ashley and Matt got married in 2022.

After two years of dating, Ashley and Matt tied the knot on May 1, 2022, at the Boston Seaport, ahead of their move to London. They had a super-private ceremony and Ashley was pregnant with the couple’s first child on the day of their wedding. Ashley announced that she married Matt on Instagram with a photo of the bride and groom.

“This morning we celebrated a union over the rising sun in the east. Where home meets new beginnings. Where we are reminded how big this world is but no matter how far we go, we will be surrounded by so much love and support,” Ashley wrote in the post. “The East coast is home for us. Easton’s name means ‘sun rising in the east” and ‘new beginnings.’ He is our world and our world is just beginning. I love you Matthew Turner 🤍 Forever, I do☀️.” In a second post, Ashley shared photos of the couple being showered with confetti by their wedding guests at the ceremony.

She’s a mom.

Ashley and Matt’s son Easton Atwood Turner was born on June 29, 2022. The couple revealed that Easton’s birth “was by no means an easy process” on Instagram. “Easton had some trouble with his breathing when he came out into the world and because of that had to spend 3 days in the NICU. We struggled to process everything, and we are sure many parents have gone through similar and even scarier situations,” the couple said. “Our Easton showed us resilience and strength and he fills our heart with so much love and joy, emotions so deep we’ve never experienced anything like it.” Ashley and Matt also thanked the hospital staff who tended to Easton and everyone else who sent them kind messages.

Since Easton’s birth, Ashley and Matt have shared adorable photos of their healthy baby boy. On Halloween, the family of three all dressed up in matching avocado costumes. Ashley has also brought Easton to some of Matt’s practices where the soccer star has posed with his son on the field during breaks. Both Ashley and Easton are rooting hard for Matt in the World Cup!