Martina McBride’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her 34 Year Marriage To John McBride

Martina McBride, 55, and John McBride are one of country music’s most inspirational couples. The singer and her husband of 34 years have led a loving life full of memorable experiences and an amazing bond. From getting married in 1988 to welcoming their three daughters throughout their time together, these lovebirds know all about the commitment and hard work it takes to keep a family strong.

“It takes work. It’s not all just a walk in the park. [But] we have a great relationship,” John said about his marriage to Martina, in an interview with The Boot in May 2020. “She’s my best friend. She’s my partner … I encourage all my friends to find a farm girl/rock star from Kansas and marry her.”

What Does John McBride Do For A Living?

Like Martina, John has a career in the music industry, but he’s not a singer. The talented man works as a sound engineer and along with his wife, is the co-founder of Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN. The studio opened in 2002 and the website lists it as a “dream come true” for John.

“Truly a dream come true for John, Blackbird is a haven where artists of all genres can find refuge, inspiration and a dedicated space stocked with the finest gear in the world,” the website says. “John’s career has spanned over 20 years from mixing live sound front of house, to production managing for Garth Brooks, to engineering Martina McBride’s last three studio albums.”

How Did Martina & John Meet?

Martina met John through a rehearsal space she rented out to rehearse with her band at the time. John was the renter of the space at the warehouse where he lived and although she admitted that her band wasn’t up for practicing their music there, she did get to know John and the rest is history.

“Here I was, crying on his shoulder about my band not coming together, and I thought, ‘I’m in love with this guy. This is crazy. He lives in a warehouse’,” Martina tole People in 1998.

After they got married, John helped Martina get a record deal while she was still trying to break into the country music industry. He gave her demo to an RCA Records executive, leading to her big break in 1992.

What Was Their Wedding Like?

In 2012, Martina reminisced on her wedding with John and said she can remember things “perfectly” even though it was years ago. “There are so many [memories]. Going to breakfast with my mom and sister. Walking down the aisle with my dad. The kiss,” she People. “Walking back down the aisle as the new Mrs. McBride!”

How Many Kids Do Martina & John Have?

Martina and John share three daughters together. Their oldest, Delaney, was born on Dec. 22, 1994, their middle child, Emma, was born on March 29, 1998, and their youngest, Ava, was born on June 20, 2005.