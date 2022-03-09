Mark Ruffalo’s Wife: Meet Sunrise Coigney, His Partner For Over 20 Years

Mark Ruffalo’s wife Sunrise Coigney has been by his side since their marriage in 2000. Find out more about the lovely lady and her love story with the actor here.

Mark Ruffalo, 54, may be a successful actor, but his wife Sunrise Coigney, 49, is every bit as impressive as he is. The beauty and supporter of the star got married to him in 2000 and has led her own successful life and career over the years. Mark once admitted that their love story began when he was struggling and she is the one that turned things around for the better.

“I was living in a dump and didn’t even have a driver’s license or a credit card,” he told Closer Weekly in 2014. “She thought I was a mess … but she believed in me and kept encouraging me. I don’t know if I would have made it without her.”

Find out more about Sunrise and her commitment to Mark below!

Sunrise is an actress.

Sunrise, who was born in San Francisco, CA often goes by the name Sunny, has appeared in various films and television series, including 100 Centre Street, Campfire Stories, and Line of Fire. She also starred alongside Mark in 2003’s The Cut.

Sunrise and Mark share three children.

After meeting in 1998, the lovebirds got married in 2000 and welcomed their first child, Keen, a year later. Their daughter Bella was then born in 2005 before their third child, Odette was born in 2007. Sunrise once told WWD that she made sure to spend most of her time with her kids when they were younger because she knew it was important.

“I had a woman once tell me, ‘You know, Sunrise, you’ll always get a second chance at your career, but you’ll never get a second chance with your children,’” she explained to the outlet when discussing her priorities as a mother.

Sunrise is an entrepreneur.

In 2017, Sunrise opened boutique store called Sunny’s Callicoon Pop in Callicoon, New York, according to PureWow.com. Although the outlet claims the store no longer exists, Sunrise still runs an online version of the business. Its website states that the store sells “an eclectic range of antiques from 19th century east lake to midcentury modern, homewares and unforgettable gifts.”

Before Sunny’s Callicoon Pop, Sunrise owned a shop called Kaviar and Kind in Los Angeles, CA. She discussed her retail plans in an interview with WWD in 2017. “I always knew I’d sort of find my way to retail — it’s where I find my joy … being surrounded by beautiful things,” she said. “There are things that people can find scary or sad that I find quite beautiful. I can appreciate a cobweb.”

Sunrise made a virtual appearance at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The supportive spouse appeared on video, which can be seen above, with two of her and Mark’s three children when he won an award during the ceremony. They were all smiles while sitting with the talented star and when he shared the post to Instagram, he made sure to thank them in the caption. “Thanks to my family who lets me off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you, guys,” he sweetly said while turning to them during his speech.

Sunrise and Mark have a loving relationship that they often share on social media.

The husband and wife are always giving each other shout-outs on special days, like birthdays and anniversaries, and in special moments. “Sunny. You are just. Wow. 🔥,” he once captioned a gorgeous photo of the two of them posing at a Valentino event in 2018.