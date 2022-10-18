Mario Lopez’s Wife Courtney Laine Mazza: Everything About Their Marriage, Plus His Quickie Marriage To Ali Landry

Mario Lopez is an actor best known for his role on the popular series Saved By the Bell.

He married Courtney Laine Mazza in 2012.

He was also married to actress Ali Landry for two weeks.

Mario and Courtney will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in Dec.

Mario Lopez, 49, has been married to his wife Courtney Laine Mazza, 38, for almost 10 years. The sweet couple seems to have one of the strongest bonds in Hollywood and it doesn’t look like it’s backing down anytime soon. From a televised wedding celebration to starting a family, the lovebirds have enjoyed many memorable and monumental experiences together.

Find out more about Courtney and her marriage to Mario as well as Mario’s first marriage to Ali Landry below.

Courtney is a dancer and actress.

The beauty is best known for starring in the movie Pittsburgh and the television series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. She also added radio show host to her resume when she and Mario started a show of their own. They discuss pop culture and entertainment news.

How did Mario and Courtney meet?

The lovebirds met when he was doing a Broadway production of A Chorus Line in 2008. They started dating and married four years later in a ceremony in Punta Mita. It was aired on a TLC special called Mario and Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta. Their daughter Gia was the flower girl at the wedding and Mario opened up about their wishes to expand their family after they were officially husband and wife.

How many kids do Mario and Courtney have?

They have three children, including Gia, who they welcomed in 2010, and sons Dominic, born in 2013 and Santino, born in 2019. During the COVID pandemic, Mario admitted that he and Courtney had a very active sex life and was looking forward to more babies in the future. “I will be very surprised if I don’t get another baby coming out of this,” he told Page Six at the time.

Courtney posts photos and videos of memorable moments with her family on social media.

Although the gorgeous gal tends to keep some of her life private, she likes to share adorable posts on Instagram on a regular basis. Some mark special occasions like birthdays while others show off the great time they had on vacations. The doting mom also often boasts about her kids and includes funny and cute moments of them on her page.

Mario’s first marriage to Ali Landry.

Mario was married once before and it was to actress Ali Landry. They dated for six years before saying “I do” in a Catholic ceremony at the Las Alamandas resort outside Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in Apr. 2004. Their marriage was annulled after only two weeks after Mario admitted to cheating on Ali at his bachelor party, during an interview with Howard Stern on the radio host’s show. “It was my bachelor party,” Mario said, adding that he had been “bouncing around” Mexico with his cousins.

“I had no business of being in that position,” he continued. “It was spring break….everybody was hanging out. That was a situation where I was not mature and man enough.”

Mario was caught hanging out poolside with the other woman by an onlooker, who took a photo and later leaked it. Ali’s sister then got a hold of it, and when Ali also saw it, she confronted her new husband and he confessed he wasn’t ready to be serious with anyone. “I was wrong for obviously lying, and I shouldn’t have been in that position,” he told Howard. “I dealt with all this drama, and then at that point just realize…I finally got the balls to say ‘Hey, listen I’m not ready for this, I’m sorry.'”