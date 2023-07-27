Lindsey Horan’s Partner: Meet Soccer Star’s Fiance Tyler Heaps After Her Big World Cup Goal

Lindsey Horan is a midfielder for the United States Women’s National soccer team, competing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Lindsey has been engaged to Tyler Heaps since June 2023.

Lindsey made an amazing goal during the US team’s game against the Netherlands, bringing the game to a draw.

Lindsey Horan is one of the most exciting soccer players in the game. She’s played both in the United States and Europe and has been one of the driving players on the United States Women’s National Team for the past two world cups. She scored a goal in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, where the United States ultimately won the championship. She also made headlines, as she scored a crucial goal while the U.S. faced off against the Netherlands on Thursday, July 27. Her goal tied the game, and led to the match being a draw.

By her side for much of the exciting moments in her career has been her now-fiancé Tyler Heaps. Lindsey, 29, and Tyler have been together for quite a few years, and got engaged right before the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Find out more about Tyler and his relationship with Lindsey here!

How did Lindsey and Tyler meet?

Like Lindsey, Tyler is also ingrained in the soccer world, but don’t expect to see him on the field. When Lindsey was preparing for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Tyler was working behind the scenes for the U.S. Soccer Federation. They reportedly met while she was in training at camp for the USWNT, per First Sportz. While Lindsey was getting ready for the tournament, Tyler was the manager of analytics and research, according to his LinkedIn.

Tyler works for AS Monaco

Tyler has spent most of his career working in sports and specifically in soccer. Currently, he serves as the Head of Sporting Technology and Insights for the Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club. He’s held the position since February 2021. Prior to that, he worked for the U.S. Soccer Federation, with his last position being the Director of Sporting Analytics. Before that he had worked for software company Ceridian, but he also had coaching and trainer positions.

Tyler played soccer at Augsburg University

While most of his work is off the field, Tyler also had time that he played soccer. He was a defender at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota from 2010 to 2012, where he was also a mathematics major. He also played football and basketball in high school, according to his player page.

View Related Gallery US Women's Soccer Team: See Photos Of The Olympic Athletes USA players celebrate during the women's international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States at the Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, The Netherlands, 27 November 2020. Netherlands vs USA, Breda - 27 Nov 2020 Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock (12224267ds) Megan Rapinoe USA v Sweden, international football, Group G, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Tokyo Stadium, Japan - 21 Jul 2021

They got engaged in 2023

Lindsey and Tyler got engaged in June 2023. The soccer player announced that her now-fiancé had popped the question on June 16 in an Instagram post. She shared photos of Tyler down on one knee in front of a scenic mountain, as well as close-ups showing off her engagement ring. “My heart is, and always will be, yours,” she wrote in the caption.

Lindsey regularly posts photos with Tyler on Instagram

While Tyler keeps his social media private, Lindsay often shares cute photos of the two of them on her social media. She’s shared cute shots of him during birthday festivities, during travels, and the occasional cute selfie. The soccer star gushed about Tyler on his birthday back in April, with a loving caption. “Happy birthday my love. I cannot wait to celebrate with you today and this weekend!! Our time is never everrrr long enough but I think we’ve done a pretty good job at making it as special as possible. I love you so much & see you soon,” she wrote.