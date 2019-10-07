15 Uniquely Fun Music Festival Experiences You Can Only Have In Las Vegas

Like art, food and parties galore along with your beats? Heading to Las Vegas? Then you’ll want to book your tix to these incredible music festivals every year!

To say Las Vegas is lit would be the understatement of the century. The restaurants are off the hook. The club scene just can’t be beat. The stage shows are famous for water acrobatics, pyrotechnics and breaktaking stunts performed by equally breathtaking bodies. There are ridiculously amazing spas offering treatments you can’t get anywhere else in the world. But as Vegas continues to dominate as the Capital of Fun, there’s yet another reason to book your plane tix, stat, to the world’s premier party playground, stat: Epic music festivals happening all year round.

These definitely aren’t your run-of-the-mill multi-day sessions in the mud. Each of the city’s festivals is a unique, escapist, multi-sensory delight. In addition to big-name music lineups (obvs!), the events deliver delicious food, awe-inspiring art in the form of giant murals and installations, fantastic shopping opportunities, experiential pop-ups and more. Some, like the three-day Life is Beautiful, even incorporate philosophy and comedy, along with endless inspiration. From September’s iHeartRadio Music Festival right on through to May’s Insomniac Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC for short), Vegas’ music fests, much like the city that hosts them, are completely OTT events. Fasten your seatbelt for top bands and artists galore (think: Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Mumford & Sons), tantalizing food trucks, mind-blowing storytellers, provacative speakers, and much, much more.

These spectaculars provide magic, welcoming environments for soaking up music and culture but also sparking and strengthening meaningful connections between friends (the ones you attend with and those you’re lucky enough to meet in the crowd). These festivals prove we humans are better together. From backstage meet-and-greets with performers to Downtown art installations to multi-course brunches to rockin’ pool parties, we’ve sussed out the supreme experiences you won’t want to miss at the fests that are definitely worth flying in for.

This post was created by HollywoodLife for Visit Las Vegas.