Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife: Everything To Know About 49ers Star’s Marriage To Kristin Juszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He’s been a key part of the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff efforts as the team tries to make it to Super Bowl LVI. The fullback, 31, who became the highest-paid fullback in the NFL in 2021 (per The New York Post), has had his wife Kristin by his side to cheer him on, as he works his way towards a successful season. Find out everything you need to know about Kristin here!

How did Kyle and Kristin meet?

Both Kyle and Kristin went to college in New England early in their young adulthoods, but it wasn’t until they were in Maryland that they met. Kyle was a player for the Harvard Crimson, while Kristin was a student at University of Rhode Island, but she later transferred to Towson University in Baltimore. Kyle’s NFL career actually began with the Ravens, and so the two met while Kristin was living in Baltimore, according to Niner’s Nation.

They’ve been married since July 2019

The couple got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York. Both Kyle and Kristin celebrated their beautiful ceremony with loving posts on their respective Instagrams. The 49ers star wrote a sweet post, celebrating their marriage. “I married the most beautiful bride inside and out!! Not a day that I’m with you will go by that I don’t kiss you. This was the best weekend of my life! I never wanted it to end!” he wrote about their wedding on Instagram.

Kristin was a real estate agent before Kyle signed to the 49ers

After graduating from Towson, Kristin began her career as a realtor, before making a switch once her husband made the move to the 49ers. She revealed that she decided not to continue working in real estate once they made the move, because she’d have to retake all the tests to get a new license in San Francisco. “I was really able to look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘Okay, what do you want to do? Do you want to go after real estate? Do you want to take this course all over again?'” she told Niner’s Nation.

She owns an online boutique

Deciding not to get a new real estate license, Kristin decided to pursue something new. She actually studied fashion while at URI, and she decided to open her own online boutique, called Origin in 2018. “ORIGIN’s goal is to capture the perfect mixture between femininity and streetwear. We offer a range of versatile pieces that enhance your individuality,” the website’s description says.

Origin features a wide array of different clothing, including dresses, tops, pants, and much more. Kristin often shows off her amazing fashion sense, and how she customizes and creates her own clothes on her Instagram. “You’re going for that signature piece that people ask, ‘Oh my god, where did you get that? That’s so unique.’ That was the overall brand I wanted,” she said about the brand to Niner’s Nation.

Kyle and Kristin are dog parents

While the Juszczyks don’t have kids of their own, they do have an adorable puppy named Mozzi (short for Mozzarella). The couple often share photos of themselves cuddling with their fluffy white dog, who they got in 2020. Kyle shared a photo of himself in the pool with Mozzi in June 2020 and joked about “enjoying [his] first Father’s Day as a dog dad.”