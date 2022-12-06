Kirstie Alley’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Star’s 2 Children

Kirstie Alley was an actress, most notably appearing in a main role on the television series, Cheers.

Kirstie left behind two children at the time of her death.

She was previously married twice.

Kirstie passed away after a battle with cancer on Dec. 5, 2022.

Kirstie Alley was best known as a successful and impactful actress up until her death at the age of 71 on Dec. 5, 2022, but she was also a doting mother to two children. The Cheers star left a son, William True Stevenson, 30, and a daughter, Lillie Price Stevenson, 28, at the time of her passing. They are the ones who announced that she had died, in a heartfelt tweet on Kirstie’s official Twitter page.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” William and Lillie’s statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Find out more about William and Lillie and their life with Kirstie below.

William

William is the oldest child of Kirstie and her former husband Parker Stevenson, whom she was married to from 1983 until 1997. He was adopted by the former couple one week after his birth in Oct. 1992. Although William tends to be pretty private about his life, he reportedly found love early on and married his high school sweetheart at the age of 17 with Kirstie’s blessing. He went on to have a son named Waylon Trip Parker in 2016 and Kirstie was quick to boast about him, in an Twitter post shortly after his birth.

“When your son has a son…bliss…yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a sweet black and white photo of William holding his newborn.

Lillie

Kirstie and Parker adopted Lillie in 1995. Like William, she tends to be pretty private about her life, but a tragic incident in her love life made headlines in 2014, when her fiance, Nick Trela was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 23. Ironically, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s husband, Justin Mikita, was the one who accidentally hit Nick while driving his car in the Los Angeles, CA area. The Los Angeles City Attorney determined that Nick was partially at fault, due to speeding, and therefore, Justin wouldn’t be charged with vehicular manslaughter, TMZ reported. Nick’s family still went ahead and sued Justin.

“This is a horrible tragedy. I want to respect the family and the process, so I am not going to discuss any details of the accident or the complaint at this time,” Justin reportedly said at the time. After the accident, Lillie, who was 20 at the time, reportedly took it really hard and hid away at Kirstie’s Clearwater, FL compound. Nick had apparently worked at the Scientology-owned Delphian School in rural Oregon at the time of his death. Lillie is a Scientologist, like her mother was, and she was reportedly romantically involved with Nick since she was 16.