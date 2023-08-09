‘Kings Of BBQ’: Everything To Know About Cedric The Entertainer & Anthony Anderson’s New Travel Show

Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer landed a new reality show where they build their own barbecue empire. Here's all the scoop on 'Kings Of BBQ'.

Reading Time: 4 minutes
August 9, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Anthony Anderson
  • Kings Of BBQ is an upcoming reality show on A+E.
  • Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer create a barbecue company on the show.
  • The series premieres August 12.

Barbecue food has never tasted so good! Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer‘s new A+ E reality series, Kings Of BBQ, follows the pair traveling across the United States to build their new barbecue businesses. Anthony, 52, and Cedric, 59, were inspired to start AC Barbeque from their love of barbecue food that dates back to each of their childhoods. The teaser trailer for the show that was released July 18 features Anthony and Cedric declaring they’re going to be the “Coachella of barbecue.”

Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer (Photo: A&E Network)

Kings Of BBQ is going to be a hit for all food lovers. A+E tapped Hawke Media, founded by CEO Erik Huberman, to market the show. Here is everything you need to know about Kings Of BBQ, including when it premieres, what fans can expect, and more.

When Does Kings Of BBQ Premiere?

Kings Of BBQ premieres Saturday, August 12 at 9pm ET on A+E. The show will air one episode per week every Saturday night.

How Many Episodes Are In Kings Of BBQ?

There will be 10 episodes in the first season of Kings Of BBQ. Each episode will be an hour long, with commercials. Anthony and Cedric will travel to a different place each episode to test out their barbecue business.

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson (Photo: Whitten Sabbatini & Maggie Shannon)

Who Stars In Kings Of BBQ?

Kings Of BBQ is all about Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. Anthony is most famous for his lead role in the ABC comedy Black-ish. He had his own show on the Food Network in 2015 called Carnival Cravings with Anthony Anderson. He was also a regular judge on Iron Chef America.

Cedric found fame co-starring in Steve Harvey‘s sitcom. He’s considered one of the original Kings of Comedy. Cedric and Anthony have done several movies together including Big Momma’s House and Barbershop. The duo both released statements after their new food and travel series was first announced in March 2023.

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson (Photo: Whitten Sabbatini & Maggie Shannon)

“Anthony and I are very excited to take our audience into the savory, smokehouse-filled, finger-licking world of barbeque all across the United States,” Cedric said in his statement, per Variety. “In collaboration with A&E, we created the Kings of BBQ series as a perfect way to share our new business venture, AC Barbeque, with all of you.”

Anthony added in his statement, “I’m thrilled to partner with A&E on this series to honor the traditions and flavors of barbeque that have been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. The launch of AC Barbeque has been alifelong dream for Cedric and I and we cannot wait to learn more about the craft and share our journey.”

What Is Kings Of BBQ About?

A+E’s official description for the new series reads, “In each one-hour episode, ‘Kings of BBQ’ will follow Cedric and Anthony as they meet with barbeque chefs, pitmasters and everyday experts who share their knowledge and secrets of the trade, highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way. With the launch of AC Barbeque in stores nation-wide, Cedric and Anthony aim to take grilling to the next level with their signature flair and laugh-out-loud antics. The duo will do it all to master barbeque in all its glory and create a business that honors its legacy and flavors. The friends will travel to the Memphis in May BBQ festival, fire up the grill to feed the LA Rams, stop by backyard cookouts, and return to their hometowns for inspiration from friends and family.”

Kings Of BBQ (Photo: A&E Network)

In the Kings Of BBQ teaser trailer, Anthony and Cedric talk about how they’ve gone from friends to business partners. “We wanna show you the gritty,” Cedric says. “What our friendship means. What our partnership means. How all of this is gonna come together,” Anthony adds. Cedric goes on to say that viewers are “going to be in for an exciting ride.”

Hawke Media is marketing Kings Of BBQ. In a press release, the company said, “With the support of Erik Huberman and Hawke Media, the fastest growing marketing consultancy in the United States, Kings of BBQ will benefit from Hawke’s professional expertise and proficient marketing strategies.”

