Kevin Frazier’s Wife: Get to Know Yasmin Frazier & Their Adorable Family

Kevin Frazier is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, but now, he’ll be co-hosting the Daytime Emmy Awards with his ET co-star Nischelle Turner on December 15. The dad of three prioritizes his role as a father and husband to wife Yasmin Cader. The spouses share their sons, Shane and Reece, while Kevin shares his son Tony from a previous relationship. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Kevin’s family.

Yasmin Cader

Kevin’s wife was previously a federal defender, according to the National Criminal Defense College’s website. She has resolved more than 30 criminal cases in state and federal courts, including New York and California. Apart from her criminal defense career, Yasmin is now a civil litigator. She also teaches trial skills to lawyers and students, being a faculty member of Harvard Law School’s Trial Advocacy Workshop.

In early 2023, Yasmin was tapped to be a speaker at the Federal Defender Conference, according to an Instagram post she shared in February. While she has a successful law career, Yasmin is also the director of the Trone Center at ACLU, per her Instagram profile.

Yasmin never fails to show her support for Kevin. The spouses have attended multiple upscale events together, and she has even shared some photos from their best memories via social media.

Who Are Kevin and Yasmin’s Children?

Kevin and Yasmin share sons Reece and Shane, both of whom have made appearances on their parents’ social media pages. In June 2023, the proud mom of two celebrated Reece’s graduation from elementary school, gushing over how successful his future will be. “Oh, the place you will go, my son!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

As for Shane, Yasmin brought him to her Yale Law School reunion in 2022. She also praised her eldest child on his birthday in early 2023.

“Happy birthday, my first born, my Shane, my sweet and thoughtful son,” she captioned an Instagram photo in February 2023. “I am so grateful to be your mom and to watch you unfold. You are brilliant, incisive, deeply thoughtful and extraordinarily kind. I learn from you each day, and I love you more than words can say.”

Kevin Shares Son Tony From a Previous Relationship

During a 2016 interview with CBS, Kevin opened up about his first child, Tony, whom he welcomed with his high school sweetheart. The exes put their son up for adoption because they weren’t ready to be parents.

“It’s a really weird thing coming back together with your grown child because you miss all those times when you’re little and get used to each other,” Kevin said in his interview. The father and son maintained a close relationship ever since Tony moved back in with his dad when he attended college.