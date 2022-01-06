7 Best Keratin Treatment At Home Products: Our Picks

If you’re suffering from dry, dull hair & want to try a keratin treatment in the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck because we rounded up all of our top picks for you!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No one enjoys having dry, dull frizzy hair, which is why people sometimes turn to a keratin treatment. A keratin treatment is a procedure done at salons using chemicals to make your hair straighter, smoother, and shinier. Once the procedure is done, it usually lasts up to six months and costs a lot of money. If you’ve ever wanted to try one but are too scared and don’t want to splurge – then you are in luck, because you can actually do the treatment in the comfort of your own home.

Below, we rounded up everything you need to know about trying the treatment at home and what our top picks are.

Can I Do an At-Home Keratin Treatment?

Yes, you can. There are many benefits to doing the treatment at home. The first and most obvious is that it is much cheaper. A keratin treatment in the salon can cost upwards of $300 while an at-home treatment can cost as little as $10. While a salon treatment will definitely be more effective due to the chemicals used, an at-home process is much safer and healthier for your hair in the long run. Depending on which product you use, it is safe for your hair, but to help you weed through all of the products on the market, we rounded up all of our favorites below.

Our Picks

Our top picks for at-home keratin treatments are:

1. Keratin Research Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment

2. Natural Formula Keratin Repair Hair Mask

3. Kerazon Professional Brazilian Keratin Treatment

4. Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask

5. L’ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing Oil

6. Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask for Dry Damaged Hair

7. CHI Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment

Keratin Research Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment

This treatment has over 3,900 positive reviews and it’s because it really works. The product straightens and smoothes your hair for 4-6 months and is formulated with argan oil, coconut oils, proteins, and amino acid complexes to help get your hair shiny, fast. The entire process takes about 90-150 minutes to complete depending on how long your hair is. $60, amazon.com

Natural Formula Keratin Repair Hair Mask

This hair mask is great because you can keep reusing it until you see the results you want. It’s formulated with pentanol, which is an ingredient that helps enhance the keratin effects in your hair to make it last three times longer. It’s perfect for hair that has been damaged by heat products or from hair dye and it has over 4,200 positive reviews. $19, amazon.com

Kerazon Professional Brazilian Keratin Treatment

If you want a truly intense keratin treatment without going to the salon – then this is the perfect one for you. Included in the treatment are three different steps and products – a Pre-Treatment Shampoo, a Brazilian Keratin Treatment, and an Intensive Hair Mask. The entire system is good for one to two treatments. To complete the treatment – follow these steps: 1. shampoo twice, 2. dry hair 80%, 3. apply the Brazilian Keratin Treatment, 4. dry 100% with cold to medium-hot air, 5. flat iron hair, 6. rinse out the Brazilian Keratin Treatment, apply a generous amount of the Intensive Hair Mask and let sit for 5 minutes, 7. rinse and style however you want. $40, amazon.com

Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask

This mask is great because you can use it as often as you’d like whenever you feel that your hair is getting dull or frizzy. It’s essentially weightless so it won’t weigh down your hair or make it greasy, plus, it has over 10,300 positive reviews which means people swear by it. One customer raved, “Best mask ever,” while another gushed, “This stuff has done wonders for my hair. My hair stylist asked me what i had been using because the texture of my hair was so much better. I have dry naturally curly hair thats constantly colored and i use heat. My hair has never felt better.” $20, amazon.com

L’ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing Oil

We are obsessed with this healing treatment oil because it helps fight frizz and smooth out hair while also helping to build strength in your strands. It’s flexible and buildable without weighing hair down, plus, it adds volume. To apply, simply apply a few drops to damp or dry hair and then style as desired. $46, amazon.com

Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask for Dry Damaged Hair

We love this mask for many reasons. but the main one is that it is super effective. You can keep reapplying it whenever you feel it is needed and it’s formulated with great ingredients including avocado and argan oil which help deliver extreme moisture to your locks. Even better, it’s sulfate-free and has over 7,000 positive reviews with people raving about how much the product has helped their hair. $9, amazon.com

CHI Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment

This amazing treatment has over 5,000 positive reviews and is incredibly affordable. It is thermally activated so you apply it and then add heat from a styling iron to help lock the formula into the hair, sealing the cuticle, and locking in moisture. The best part is, it gradually releases proteins instead of giving them to your hair all at once, resulting in a long-lasting treatment. $15, amazon.com