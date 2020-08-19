8 White Mini Dresses To Shop For This Summer, Just Like Kendall Jenner’s

Kendall Jenner proved that mini dresses are the perfect summer trend & we rounded up some fabulous options that you can shop for!

If there’s one trend that Kendall Jenner, 24, can masterfully pull off, it’s without a doubt mini dresses. The supermodel proved that a mini dress is the perfect summer outfit when she stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu on August 15. She showed off her long legs in a $45 Meshki Veda Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress in the color Sand. The cotton mini hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized her look with cream-colored Simonett Sweater Sleeves, salmon Magda Butrym Estonia Leather Mules, a gold Rachel Comey Dalid Chain Bracelet, and a cream By Far Rachel Croc Bag. Kendall loves rocking mini dresses and she’s been wearing them quite often this summer.

Kendall was out to eat at the same restaurant on Aug. 5 when she rocked a nude strapless button-down mini dress on top of a white tank top. She accessorized the look with her favorite pair of black patent leather Prada Monolith Platform Boots, an Alexander Wang Ryan Bag, a Skims Face Mask in Onyx, and a Rachel Comey Dalid Chain Bracelet.

Another one of our favorite looks was when she was out in LA on June 8 wearing a super short tight black mini dress with a black leather moto jacket on top. She topped her look off with her fave pair of chunky black leather Prada Monolith Platform Boots and a yellow zebra pattern Kwaidan Editions Lady Bag.

The best part about mini dresses is that there are a variety of ways to style them. Whether you’re going out for the night or just spending the day running errands, you can dress them up or down with a few accessories. You can style the mini with a pair of sneakers for a casual option or a pair of heels and a necklace for a fancier look. Since we loved Kendall’s white mini dress so much, we rounded up some similar options that you can shop for below!

1. Popbee Basic Slip Dress

This super soft and lightweight mini dress is the perfect casual frock. It is breathable and has adjustable straps, plus it’s available in four neutral colors. It’s simple and form-fitting which makes it fun to accessorize. Add a necklace and heels for a night out or a leather jacket and flats for a chic daytime look. $13, amazon.com



2. PrettyLittleThing Cream Clear Strap Ribbed Scoop Back Bodycon Dress

We are loving this skintight bodycon dress which is available in five colors. It’s similar to Kendall’s dress but this frock is a bit fancier. It’s ribbed and has a low scoop back, plus, the thin straps are completely transparent so it looks strapless but gives you the support of straps. You can either dress this up or down adding a jacket or heels. $12, prettylittlething.us



3. Zevrez Basic Spaghetti Strap Slip Mini Dress

You can’t go wrong with this classic basic slip dress. Avaialble in three neutral colors, you can wear it alone or underneath a sheer dress for full coverage. It’s form-fitting, lightweight, and comfortable, plus, it has adjustable straps. The best part is, it’s super stretchy so you can wear it all day long and feel comfortable in it. $13, amazon.com



4. Lacausa Mini Slip

Made in Los Angeles, this slip dress is one of our favorites. It’s made of 100% rayon which makes it loose, airy, and comfortable. It’s a bit looser than Kendall’s dress, but it’s just as sexy. You can easily throw the dress on and off and it’s not super tight so you can wear it during the day or at night. Accessorize with a belt to add some definition to the dress or throw on a blazer and wear it to work. $40, lacausaclothing.com



5. Nasty Gal Recycled New Life Square Neck Bodycon Dress

You are going to want to live in this ribbed bodycon mini dress. Made out of recycled fabric, the square neck frock is form-fitting, lightweight, and comfortable. This piece is basically a tank top turned into a dress which makes it great for a casual daytime look or a night outfit. Add a pair of sneakers and wear it during the day, or throw on pumps and wear it for a night on the town. $12, nastygal.com



6. Gil Rodriguez White Lapointe Mini Tank Dress

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with this 100% cotton jersey tank dress that was made in the USA. It’s simple, classic, and to the point, which is why we love it so much. There are millions of different ways to style this dress. Whether you want to wear it with a sweatshirt on top, with a blazer or moto jacket, with heels or sneakers – no matter how you style this mini dress – it will always look fabulous. $55, ssense.com



7. Windsor Classic Basic Mini

This is the ultimate bodycon mini dress. The fully lined ribbed knit frock has super thin stretchy bungee straps and because it’s full lined, you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Add a pair of stilettos and you are totally set for a fun night out. Plus, it also comes in black so you can alternate dresses whenever you want! $25, windsorstore.com



8. ASOS DESIGN square neck rib mini dress with split in white

You will be obsessed with this soft cotton jersey bodycon dress. It has thin spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice with a cinched in waist. Our favorite part of the dress is the thigh high slit on the side of the skirt that is subtle but sexy. The slit is high enough to show some leg, but not too high that it makes it too sexy. Wear it with sandals and a headband for a fun summer day, or pair it with heels and a chunky necklace for a fun night out. $19, asos.com

