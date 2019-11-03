Happy 24th Birthday, Kendall Jenner: See Her 15 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Ever

The one and only Kendall Jenner is turning 24 on Nov. 3. The supermodel is the queen of red carpet fashion, so it’s only fitting to take a look back at her sexiest red carpet looks ever.

There’s no doubt about it — Kendall Jenner is a fashion icon and she’s just 24 years old. Any time she steps out onto a red carpet, Kendall shuts it down. Her style is incredible and she is never afraid to take a chance when it comes to sexy and edgy looks. Kendall has rocked some of the sexiest red carpet looks ever at the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival, and more.

Kendall made everyone’s jaw hit the floor when she stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019. She took sexy to a whole new level with her

. This wasn’t just any ordinary black slit dress. This look was essentially sideless. Kendall’s legs were on full display and almost everything else. Kendall commanded the carpet like the true queen she is.

Just a few months later, Kendall wowed at the Met Gala in an orange Versace gown. The dress fit the supermodel like a glove and featured stunning feathered detailing. Kendall is no stranger to sexy dresses at the Met Gala. In 2017, she sizzled in a naked dress by La Perla. The look was similar to her Vanity Fair look in that it was the definition of risque.

Kendall is all about sheer dresses. She looked stunning at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a white see-through dress that was both delicate and sexy. Whenever there’s a red carpet and Kendall Jenner is involved, you know you’re going to witness another incredible fashion moment.