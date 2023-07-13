Kelley O’Hara’s Wife: Facts About Her Fiancee Kameryn Stanhouse & Their Relationship

Kelley O’Hara is an American soccer star with two World Cup championships

The athlete went viral when she ran to kiss her girlfriend after the U.S. won the World Cup in 2019

She announced her engagement to her girlfriend on January 2, 2022

Kelley O’Hara will be vying for her third World Cup championship in a row when she takes the field in Australia and New Zealand with the American women’s team. The star defender, who was a member of the gold medal-winning 2012 Olympic team, will play alongside Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in an attempt to join iconic soccer player Pelé as the only players to win three of the coveted World Cup trophies.

The soccer star currently plays defender as part of the Washington Spirit. She’s founded and hosts the podcast The Player’s Pod on Just Women’s Sports. She also has a massive presence on social media, with almost 800,000 followers on Instagram.

With her busy schedule, it would appear Kelley has little time for her personal life, but that is not the case. On New Year’s Eve, the athlete announced her engagement to girlfriend, Kameryn Stanhouse, who can be seen here. Let’s learn more about Kelley’s soon-to-be wife, below.

Where Is Kameryn From?

Kelley and Kameryn are both very private about their personal lives and relationships. Very little is known about Kameryn, other than the fact that she is the head of corporate ad sales at Politico, per The Advocate. Kameryn also does not appear to have a social media account at this time.

How Did Kelley Meet Kameryn?

While there is little information about the meet-cute for the soccer star and businesswoman, People reported that they “quickly became friends” after meeting through work. “At one point, we looked at each other and I think it clicked for both of us. Like, ‘Oh, I like you! And you like me?!’ ” Kelley told the outlet in July 2023.

Their Kiss At The World Cup Went Viral

In 2019, when the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team nabbed their second consecutive World Cup — their fourth overall — it was truly a monumental day in more ways than one. As soon as the team won, Kelley ran over to the stands and planted a big smooch on Kameryn, who was cheering her on during the game. The image, which can be seen here, quickly went viral as it was a unique way to come out as queer, as Kelley was not publicly out at the time. The kiss made Kelley an instant icon in the LGBTQ+ community, per the Advocate.

Kelley Calls Kameryn Her BFF

After the couple revealed their engagement, Kelley couldn’t help but gush over her fiancee to People. “She’s my best friend,” Kelley told the outlet. “She’s the biggest support system for me and I just feel lucky to have her in my life. We’ve been together for a long time now and been through so many milestones together, so it’s fun to think about forever. And we’re together forever.”

When Did They Get Engaged?

On January 2, 2023, Kelley took to her Instagram to share a precious photo carousel (above) with some big news. The soccer star and her girlfriend were engaged! In the snaps, Kelley and Kameryn share a sweet kiss before showing off the gorgeous engagement ring! “saved the best for last in 2022 🥰,” Kelley captioned the post.