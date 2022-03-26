Keira Knightley In ‘Star Wars’: What Her Role Was & If She’ll Ever Return

The British actress was featured in many scenes alongside Natalie Portman for ‘The Phantom Menace’ — but she’s not exactly sure which character she played!

Keira Knightley had a role in one of the biggest Star Wars blockbusters — but she’s not exactly sure who she played! While her memory may not be clear, the rabid fans of the iconic sci-fi films will undoubtedly recall the British beauty taking on Sabé, a handmaiden and body double of Queen Padmé Amidala of Naboo (played by Natalie Portman) in 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. “Was I not Padmé?” Keira sincerely asked during a discussion with ComingSoon.net in 2020. “Oh, I was Sabé,” she hilariously corrected herself.

“You know, I saw the film once when it came out.” she continued. “I think I was 12 when I did it, and it came out, and I saw it the year after, and I’ve never seen it again. So I played Sabé, and she didn’t die? I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did.”

According to the official Star Wars databank, “Sabé is the most important of Queen Amidala’s royal retinue of handmaidens. During crisis situations, Sabé and Amidala switch roles. Sabé becomes a decoy, disguised as the Queen, while Amidala adopts a simple gown of a handmaiden, and goes by her less formal name of Padmé Naberrie. When in this role, Sabé and Padmé secretly communicate with subtle signals as to not divulge their true identities. During the Trade Federation invasion of Naboo, Sabé posed as the Queen on several occasions.”

Kiera’s role in the galaxy far, far away came far, far before she was a household name. Phantom Menace was three years prior to Bend It Like Beckham, which made Hollywood heavyweights take notice of Kiera for her star-turning performance as soccer-loving teen Jules. A year later, she had signed on for 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl playing the part of Elizabeth Swan. With the Star Wars film being one of her first forays into movie-making over two decades ago, it is understandable why she may have little memory of it.

“I mean, I was 12. I literally don’t remember,” Keira shared to Total Film. “I remember the headdress being so heavy, it gave me a headache. I really remember the headache from one of the headdresses. And I remember being in the background for such a long time that I’d actually fallen asleep. I was just sitting in a chair, and I was in the background, but I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I really remember that. But apart from that, I don’t remember anything else about it.”

With the Star Wars universe recently taking over movie theaters, streaming services and video games, Kiere also reflected on the possibilty of reprising her role as Sabé. “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of?” she told ComingSoon.net. “No, there hasn’t… There hasn’t. There should be, though. I’m sure her life has been long and interesting. But no, no, there’s been no discussion.”