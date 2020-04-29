Happy 24th Birthday, Katherine Langford: Look Back At The ’13 Reasons’ Star’s Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks

It’s Katherine Langford’s 24th birthday! To celebrate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the actress’ stylish looks on the red carpet over the years.

Today, April 29, actress Katherine Langford turns 24-years-old! The actress, known for her star-making performance on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, has grown into quite the fashion icon over the years. Her best fashion moments have, without a doubt, come from her time on the red carpet. Now, we’re looking back at her very best looks from over the years!

Back in 2017, Katherine had just burst onto the scene as a new, young talent ready to take Hollywood by storm. One of her very first major events came when she attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, 2017. Katherine wore a gorgeous red mini-dress designed by Givenchy. Her entire look was monochromatic, as she paired the dress with matching peep-toe heels and a clutch. She highlighted her eyes with bold makeup, and gave the cameras the perfect pose before heading into the event.

But Katherine’s style has seriously changed in just a few short years. Now, she’s practically gone high-fashion when it comes to her wardrobe choices! One of her very best looks was at the premiere of Knives Out on November 14, 2019. At the premiere, the actress wore a stunning Valentino gown that featured bold feathers on the bodice of her dress with a long black skirt. Katherine wore her hair up in a tight bun and went with subtle jewelry pieces. Unlike Knives Out, there was no mystery here; Katherine was undoubtedly one of the best dressed on the carpet!

The Golden Globe nominee has continued to show us how incredible her style is. On November 24, 2019, she attended the American Music Awards and wowed everyone with her gorgeous red gown. The dramatic look was designed by Rodarte Hand and looked spectacular on the actress. She even highlighted her eyes with some soft red eye-makeup and added jewels to her hairstyle. It was a true showstopper from the young starlet!

But there are so many more amazing looks that Katherine has shown off for fans.