Justin Watson’s Wife: All About the Chiefs Wide Receiver’s Love Erica Watson

Justin Watson is going to compete for his third Super Bowl championship when he and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, 2024. This will be the third time that the Chiefs wide receiver competes in the big game. His first year was actually against the Chiefs when he was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his team won. He also played in Super Bowl LVII when the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles for his second win.

As the wide receiver gears up for Super Bowl LVIII, he’ll absolutely have his wife Erica Watson cheering him on from the sidelines. Before the big game, get to know everything you need to about Erica here!

Justin and Erica Got Married in 2022

While details about how Justin and Erica first met are not available, the NFL star did pop the question to his wife in March 2022. He shared a photo of himself down on one knee with a quote from the biblical Book of Proverbs. “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness,” he wrote in the caption.

Erica shared the same photo with a similarly loving caption. “I Have Found The One Whom My Soul Loves,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot on June 4, 2022 in a romantic ceremony. The pair spent their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, according to Erica’s Instagram. When the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2023, Justin shared a photo from their ceremony and wrote a loving caption for his wife. “I CANNOT BELIEVE I’VE BEEN MARRIED TO THIS AMAZING WOMAN FOR A YEAR! So thankful for you and a year full of joy,” he wrote.

They Have a Son

Erica announced that she was pregnant with her and Justin’s first child in an Instagram post on October 29, 2022. That March she shared her maternity photos. She lay on a beach in her husband’s arms while showing off her baby bump. “We are ready for you baby Watson,” she wrote. She revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy, named Zion Lee in April 2023.

She’s a Cosmetologist

While Erica seems to remain mostly private, only sharing photos of her husband and family, she is reportedly a licensed cosmetologist, according to The Sun. She specializes in skin, hair, and nails, and she does have a photo of herself cutting someone’s hair on her Instagram.

She’s Religious

Many of Erica’s Instagram captions show her Christian faith. Her Instagram bio notes that she’s “Daughter of The King” with a cross next to it. Quite a few of her Instagram captions also include quotes from bible passages that mean something to her.