Joshua Jackson’s Dating History From Co-Star Katie Holmes to New Girlfriend Lupita Nyong’o

Joshua Jackson’s dating life has become a big topic amid his newfound romance with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. After he and estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith separated, Joshua and Lupita were spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. Keep reading to look back at the Fatal Attraction series star’s relationship history.

Katie Holmes

Katie and Joshua reportedly had a brief romance after meeting on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the 1990s. While speaking with Rolling Stone at the time, Katie played it coy while talking about a past relationship, which many believed was with Joshua, per E!

“I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year,” she said in 1998. “I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always.” After Katie was asked if she was referring to Joshua, she replied, “I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird. It’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now. He’s been in the business so long, and he’s really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional.”

Brittany Daniel

In 1999, Joshua and his other Dawson’s Creek co-star briefly dated, according to multiple outlets. It’s currently unclear how long he and Brittany dated, but they appeared on the red carpet at the 1999 Radio Music Awards together.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario and Joshua reportedly began dating in 2002 and broke up less than a year later. The former couple haven’t publicly addressed their romance.

Diane Kruger

Joshua and Diane were in a long-term relationship from 2006 to 2016. In 2014, the Shutter star explained to Us Weekly why he and Diane chose not to get married.

“I can tell you why we’re not married: We’re not religious,” he explained. “I don’t feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party. We’re both children of divorce, so it’s hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you’ve grown up and are committed to another person. But it may change at some point. We may get married.”

Alyssa Julya Smith

In 2018, Joshua and Alyssa were briefly linked, but their romance apparently fizzled out by the end of that year after he was spotted with his now-ex-wife, Jodie.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua and Jodie started dating in late 2018, and they tied the knot one year later. The former pair also welcomed their child, Juno Rose Diana, in 2020. Three years later, the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from her husband, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation.

Lupita Nyong’o

Weeks after splitting from Jodie, Joshua started dating Lupita. The duo have been spotted a few times in public so far, and they confirmed their relationship in December 2023 after they were photographed holding hands.