Jordan Spieth’s Wife: Everything To Know About Annie Verret & Their Marriage

Jordan Spieth is a professional golfer from Dallas, TX

He won the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015

The sports star shares one son with his high school sweetheart wife

All eyes are on Jordan Spieth as the golf star looks to collect his second win at the 2023 Masters. Of course, his wife and son may have diverted some of the attention when they took over the The Masters Par 3 Tournament, a treasured tradition that is part friendly competition and part family reunion ahead of the big game. Annie Verret and son Sammy stole the spotlight by adorably helping out Jordan on the putting green, as seen in a cute video posted to his Instagram. Let’s learn more about Annie and Sammy, below.

Annie & Jordan Are High School Sweethearts

Annie and Jordan’s love story goes all the way back to their teen days in Texas! The couple started off as high school sweethearts in the 2010s, according to Sports Illustrated. Jordan attended Jesuit College Preparatory School, while Annie was at nearby Ursuline Academy. He would go on to play golf at the University of Texas at Austin, while she graduated from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College with a business degree.

She Said Yes On Christmas

The Golf Digest Twitter account shared a photo of the happy couple, in which Annie is proudly showing off a massive diamond ring on her left hand. “Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret,” the tweet read, as we reported. There was no further information, but it’s pretty self-explanatory! People reported that the pro athlete proposed on Christmas Eve — what better way to spend the holidays, right?!

Jordan Loves Annie More Than Golf

“It’s not my number one in life,” Jon once admitted of golf. “And I’ll have a family of my own someday — golf will be fourth. So, as of now, you know, my relationships I have with my best friends and my family and my girlfriend are second and golf’s third.” He listed his faith as the number one in his life.

She Gave Him Space During A Long Golf Slump

Jordan was having a bit of a rough winning drought for almost four years before taking first place at the Valero Texas Open in 2021. During that time, Jordan said Annie did whatever was necessary to help him out of the bunker, including giving him some space.

“She’s just given me a lot of space. I’ve asked, I’ve said, ‘Look, I’m going to have to put some long hours in, even longer than when you’ve known me before. This is what I want right now,'” he told Golf magazine. “I really want to get back to playing consistent golf and just being me and playing with freedom.”

He added, “She’s just been that person that said whatever you need to do, I’m here to support you, let me now how I can help, let me know when too much is too much, let me know when it’s not enough. She’s been really unbelievable.”

They Welcomed Their First Child In 2021

Annie and Jordan welcomed son Sammy in November 2021. The over-the-moon parents announced his arrival on social media, posting to both Twitter and Instagram. “Sammy Spieth born 11/14,” the athlete wrote alongside a snap of the newborn’s tiny hand holding his finger. “Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!” At this time, Annie has her own Instagram account listed as private.