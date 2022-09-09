Jon Bernthal’s Wife: Everything About Erin Angle & Their Relationship

Image Credit: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Jon Bernthal has had one amazing Hollywood trajectory. The 45-year-old Washington D.C. native got his first taste of fame by landing the role of Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead back in 2010 and his career took off immediately afterwards. Not only did he get his foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing The Punisher, Jon was sharing the screen with some Tinseltown heavyweights in Snitch, The Wolf of Wall Street, Sicario and Baby Driver. More recently, his star has had a chance to shine in King Richard and The Many Saints of Newark.

The success in his career is matched only by the strides he has made in his personal life. The Moscow Art Theatre alum happens to be married to his loving wife, Erin Angle, for over a decade! “I know this is the corniest thing in the world, but when I actually saw Erin, it was literally like angels were singing. I had never seen anyone so beautiful,” Jon told Men’s Health about the couple’s meet-cute, according to US Weekly. Find out all about the woman who stole the actor’s heart, below!

Where is Erin from?

Born in 1976, Erin hails from the Mid-West; Pittsburgh, PA to be exact. In 1998, she received her nursing degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to MarriedBiography. She then went on to complete her Masters in Anesthesiology in 2008 from the University of Southern California.

She’s a wrestling legacy.

Erin is the niece of WWE legend Kurt Angle, who also grew to fame after he competed in the 220-pound freestyle wrestling competition category at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The kicker is that he did it with a broken neck!

“My wife is a trauma nurse. She really earned her pay during that time,” Jon said about Erin to Esquire in 2018. “She comes from a family of champion wrestlers. She understands me,” he added.

Willie Nelson helped them patch things up!

The gorgeous couple married in 2010 and were dating for years before walking down the aisle together. Jon and Erin appeared inseparable! Except for the one time they split briefly before they wed. Jon was able to get back together with Erin when they attended a Willie Nelson concert together and Jon requested a song, per Express. “I told [Willie] she’s a good-hearted woman in love with a good-timin’ man, and I asked him to play this one song ‘Always on My Mind’ for us, and he did.” The trick worked! The couple were soon back in each other’s arms!

Erin is a loving mother of three.

After Jon and Erin got hitched, they began to grow a family together. The couple now share three children: Henry, Billy, and Adeline.

Jon & Erin’s daughter fell into a coma.

Jon was about to start filming First Man alongside Ryan Gosling in 2017 when Adeline, who was 2-years-old at the time, had an unexpected seizure and entered a coma due to encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain tissue.

After Adeline woke from the coma three days later and made a full recovery, Jon made sure to give Erin credit for being a warrior during the horrific ordeal. “People talk about bravery like fake macho bravery, but my wife didn’t flinch,” Jon told Men’s Health. “What I saw in my wife was courage and beauty unlike I’d ever seen.”