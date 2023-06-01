Jimmy Butler’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About his Relationship With Kaitlin Nowak

Jimmy Butler is one of the starting forwards for the Miami Heat, who are playing against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler has been dating Kaitlin Nowak since 2019.

They have a daughter together.

Jimmy Butler will be one of the most important players in the NBA Finals as his team the Miami Heat face off against the Denver Nuggets for the 2023 title. He was named the Eastern Conference Final MVP as his team beat the Boston Celtics to secure a spot in the finals. The forward, 33, has earned a number of nicknames for his skills over the years, including “Jimmy Buckets” and “Playoffs Jimmy.” He’s also made the NBA All-Star team six times throughout his career.

Jimmy has dated a few different women over the course of his career, but he’s been committed to Kaitlin Nowak, 33, for the past few years. While the pair have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, there are still a few details about their romance that are known. Find out everything you need to know about Kaitlin here.

How did Jimmy & Kaitlin meet?

While it’s not clear exactly how Jimmy and Kaitlin first crossed paths with each other, they were rumored to first be together in 2019, according to Sports Manor. The pair confirmed their relationship when they both attended Super Bowl LIV together in 2020. The couple have kept a very low profile since they first got together, but Kaitlin reportedly shared a photo to celebrate the Heat winning the conference title in 2020.

Kaitlin is very private

While her boyfriend is one of the biggest names in the NBA, Kaitlin has kept a very low profile since she and Jimmy started going out. Her Instagram account is kept private, and the NBA player doesn’t share photos of her on his own social media. He also has not publicly spoken about her. Her Instagram bio is just the abbreviations for Nebraska, California, and Florida.

She’s a model

While not many details about Kaitlin are readily available, she is reportedly a model, influencer, and entrepreneur, per The Sun. Before getting into modeling, she studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and got a degree in public relations, advertising, and communication.

Jimmy & Kaitlin have a daughter together.

While the pair haven’t publicly commented on their relationship, it has been revealed that Kaitlin gave birth to a daughter Rylee in October 2019 on the opening night of the NBA season. When he welcomed his daughter, Jimmy admitted that he was happy to be a father and an NBA player. “I get to be a dad and I get to hoop? Life is good,” he told The Associated Press.

Jimmy did open up about the difficulties of fatherhood as a star in an October 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I think one of the hardest things about being a celebrity is that you can’t go be a parent from time to time,” he said. “I hate that I can’t take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo.”