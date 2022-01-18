Jim Carrey’s Daughter: Meet Jane, The Comedian’s Only Child

Find Out

Jim Carrey brought many innovative comedic characters to life but one of his best creations is his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

Jim Carrey is one of the most renowned comedians of all time. He got his start in the 1994 classic Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His career took off even further after he starred in The Mask and Dumb & DumberHe has a number of other comedic credits to his name including The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Just like his career, he also has an extensive dating history. The comedian met his first wife Melissa Womer in a comedy club as his career was just starting to take off in 1986. The two wed a year later in 1987 but separated in 1995. He got married to Lauren Holly shortly after in 1996 but the two ended up splitting a year later.

He has also dated a number of A-listers including January JonesRenee Zellweger and Jenny McCarthyThe Golden Globe winner’s most recent relationship on record was with Cathriona White who died from suicide in 2015. While those relationships didn’t last, he did find ever-lasting love from his first marriage when he welcomed his one and only daughter into the world. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their daughter Jane Erin Carrey six months into their marriage on September 6, 1987. The 34-year-old also pursued a career in the entertainment industry like her father but didn’t go for comedy. Instead, she aspired to be a musician. In fact, the comedian’s daughter appeared on American Idol in 2012. She passed her first audition in San Diego with her successful rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About.” However, she said goodbye during Hollywood week after singing “Looking Out My Backdoor” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

“I freaked out when I was there so I was really really shaky,” she said of her performance on the show. “I know I can do way better than that so I’m really disappointed.” She was able to seek comfort from none other than her famous father. “I talked to my dad and he was kind of comforting,” she continued. “He said ‘I’ve been said no to a bunch of times’ and it worked out for him, so hopefully I have a shot.” Aside from her brief stint on American Idolshe has a band called The Jane Carrey band which released a self-titled album in 2009. Their song “Sticky Situation” appeared in her father’s film Dumb & Dumber To’s soundtrack.

Jane also made Jim a grandpa back in 2010. She gave birth on February 26 to Jackson Riley Santana, a boy whom she shares with her husband and Blood Money lead singer Alex Santana. Ahead of the birth, Jane was relieved to find out she’d be having a boy.  “I’m excited about it because I never really got along with girls growing up,” she told People at the time. “I was a little afraid that if it was a girl that she would not like me, you know? So I’m very happy about the boy.” Jim was proud of his daughter and confidently told the outlet she was going to be a “great mom.”

 