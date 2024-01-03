Jay Hernandez’s Wife: All About Daniella Deutscher & Their 18-Year Marriage

Jay Hernandez is best known to TV fans for his role in Magnum P.I., but he’s also a devoted husband. The 45-year-old star has been married to fellow actor Daniella Deutscher, 48, for 18 years and they have a happy relationship that they prefer to keep out of the spotlight. Jay’s wife has been by his side throughout his run as Thomas Magnum on Magnum P.I., which ends after five seasons on January 3.

Here is everything you need to know about Daniella and her marriage to Jay.

Daniella Deutscher Is An Actor

Like her husband, Daniella started acting in the 1990s. She began her career playing Julie Connor on the TNBC series Hang Time, which is how she met her husband. Daniella went on to appear in the 2003 film Special Forces and the NBC series Las Vegas, according to her IMDb. Daniella’s final acting role was playing Atlanna in the 2006 TV pilot Aquaman starring Justin Hartley. Daniella has since retired from acting and lives her life out of the spotlight.

On the flip side, Jay has kept up with acting since he was a teenager. He made his film debut opposite Kirsten Dunst in the 2001 rom-com Crazy/Beautiful. He’s been in other movies like Friday Night Lights, Bad Moms, and Suicide Squad, as well as various TV shows including Last Resort, Nashville, and Scandal.

How Did Jay Meet Daniella?

Daniella and Jay met on the set of Hang Time. They were teenagers when they worked together on the sitcom series about a high school basketball team. Daniella, who played the sole girl on a boys’ basketball team, was the only cast member to stay on the show during its entire run. Jay joined the show in 1998, three years after it premiered, and remained a cast member until the series ended in 2000.

When Did Jay & Daniella Get Married?

Jay and Daniella tied the knot in 2006. Since the couple is extremely private, they haven’t shared details about their wedding. Jay is on Instagram with 400,000 followers, but he doesn’t share any pictures or videos of his wife. Daniella is not active on social media at all.

The lovebirds also rarely step out together in public. One of their most recent joint red carpet appearances was in October 2017 at the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Jay wore a black suit while Daniella rocked a sparkling green dress to the event. In June 2019, the couple attended the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival together.