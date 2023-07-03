Jackie Chan’s Real Daughter Etta Ng: What To Know About His Estranged Child

Jackie Chan has a decades-long career, known for his action movies and incredible stunts

Jackie has been married to one woman, but reportedly had an affair that resulted in a child

Jackie is estranged from his adult daughter, Etta, who claimed she has homophobic parents

A clip of legendary actor Jackie Chan crying in his 2023 film Ride On with his on-screen daughter, Liu Haocun, has gone viral. The clip, which can be seen below, shows Jackie, who plays a stuntman named Luo Zhilong, and Liu’s Luo Xiaobao getting emotional as they watch some of the most memorable stunt scenes from Jackie’s real-life. “It reminded me of the days I did stunt work on films,” Jackie, 69, said in a recent interview, per ARY NEWS.

An incredible father-daughter moment with Jackie Chan pic.twitter.com/WH8VBXCQHu — Levandov (@blabla112345) July 3, 2023

Several fans have mistaken Liu for Jackie’s real-life daughter. While Liu plays Jackie’s daughter on the screen, he is actually the father to an adult daughter named Etta Ng. Read on to learn bout Jackie Chan’s daughter, Etta Ng, and where their relationship stands today.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads Who Had Kids Over 60: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & More Al Pacino and Anton James Pacino Al Pacino out and about, Los Angeles, America - 19 Jun 2013 Robert De Niro arriving at the opening night of Halftime Netflix Premier in New York this evening with Jennifer Lopez Pictured: Robert De Niro Ref: SPL5317408 080622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

Jackie Does Not Have A Relationship With Etta

Etta Ng (full name Etta Ng Chok Lam), or “Xiao Long Nu” (Little Dragon Girl), as the media has referred to her, was born in 1999 to Jackie and Elaine Ng. Jackie reportedly had an affair with Elaine, a beauty and pageant queen in the 1990s, when he was married to his wife, Joan Lin. Jackie and Joan have been married since 1982.

The pair have both confirmed that they do not have a speaking relationship. “He is my biological father but he is not in my life,” Etta said in 2015, per E! News. “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.” She’s okay with the situation, though. “I am not angry with my father, and have never wished to see him. As long as I have my mother with me, I don’t need my father,” she added. Both Etta and her mother live super private lives in Hong Kong.

HollywoodLife reached out to Jackie’s rep regarding his relationship with Etta, but did not receive a timely response.

Etta Came Out As Lesbian In 2017

Etta revealed in a series of Instagram posts in 2017 that she identifies as a lesbian and queer. The first photo was her beautiful silhouette against a rainbow background that simply used hashtags. After an overwhelming amount of people in the comment section supported her, she dropped a second post with a lengthy message of gratitude attached:

“I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way,” Etta began in the since-deleted post. “I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance.”

Four days later, she posted another photo from the rainbow shoot to celebrate National Coming Out Day.

Etta Is Married To Andi Autumn

Jackie Chan’s daughter married her girlfriend earlier this month.https://t.co/kmk77wXrp8 pic.twitter.com/oMVUEioevc — GAY TIMES (@gaytimes) November 26, 2018

Social media influencer Andi Autumn showed her gratitude for the support of fans by sharing a since-deleted pic of herself with Etta on her Instagram account. “Thank you to all of those who have shown love and support towards @stolenmilktea and I. We appreciate everyone’s kind words and it’s honestly giving us more energy to fight for what’s right,” she wrote in one of her social media posts. “We will continue to share our journey and hope we can help others along the way. Let’s make this world a peaceful and understanding one. #pansexual #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovealwayswins #queer #loveyourself”.

Etta and Andi announced their marriage in Nov. 2018. “If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family you’ve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness,” Etta wrote in a since-deleted post, per The Gay Times. “We have been in the persuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give.”

“We have concorcured our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still,” Etta continued. “We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins!”

Etta Claimed She Was Homeless Due To Her Father’s Hate

Etta and Andi claimed they were sleeping under a bridge due to unsupportive parents in an April 2018 video they shared on YouTube. “We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things,” Etta claimed in the since-deleted video, per PEOPLE. “We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don’t give a s***,” she continued.

“We will have to be split up if we go to any kind of government facility,” Autumn added.

Etta vented that she and Autumn had virtually run out of options and “don’t know what to do.” She explained, “We just want to let people know what’s going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don’t understand.” It is not clear if Etta was eventually taken in by her mom, or what the couple is up to now.

Jackie Chan Has Admitted To Neglecting Etta

The beloved actor has not often spoken about his daughter, but he admitted to not caring for her while promoting his 2013 movie, Police Story 2013. Jackie bought Etta up while discussing a scene in the movie in which his daughter walks away from him, saying it reminded him of her, per Cinema Online. “The story touched a part of me, especially during the crying scenes. I can’t help myself but break into tears when filming scenes with Tian Jing because it will remind me of my Xiao Long Nu,” he admitted, according to the site. “I have neglected her for the longest time.”