Ja Rule’s 3 Kids: Meet His 2 Sons & Daughter

Ja Rule is a rapper most known for his hit songs “Holla Holla,” “Mesmerize,” and many more.

The musician has two sons and one daughter.

He and his wife, Aisha Atkins, have been married since 2001.

Ja Rule is set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards on Jun. 25.

From “Holla Holla” to “Always on Time” and more, it’s no secret that Ja Rule, 47, has dominated the rap industry during his career. Most recently on Jun. 14, 2023, the recording artist took to Instagram to reveal that he was officially joining the Funko family and having a collectible figurine made of him. “Guess who’s joining the Funko family… #ICONN #Vibes #Rosevine #Redrose,” he captioned the announcement at the time.

Aside from his work as a rapper and businessman, Ja Rule is also a proud father to three adult children. The 47-year-old welcomed his pride and joys with his wife, Aisha Atkins, who he married in 2001. Most recently, on Apr. 14, 2023, the proud husband took to Instagram to wish his leading lady a happy 22nd anniversary. “Happy anniversary baby!!! 22 years deep and still going strong my best friend my buddy love you baby!!! Let’s do our big one tonight lol…,” he captioned the carousel of photos with Aisha. Ahead of Ja Rule’s performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Jun, 25, here is everything you need to know about his kiddos!

Brittney

Ja Rule and his wife welcomed their first and only daughter, Brittney Asja Atkins, in Sept. 1995, about six years ahead of their marriage. Brittney followed in her father’s footsteps and went onto to pursue a career in entertainment, however, she is not a musician. The 27-year-old is a screenwriter, per her Instagram bio, and an actress per her official IMDb page. The brunette beauty appears to be very close to her family, as she often features photos with them on her social media.

Most recently, her mom took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday in Sept. 2022. “Wishing my first born and only daughter a very happy birthday! I love you with all my heart and am so proud of the young woman you turned out to be !”, Aisha penned in the caption. “Keep making us proud and continue to shine like the star you are. I hope you have an amazing birthday!” Brittney is seemingly close to her pops as well and took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to wish Ja Rule a happy birthday. “Happpy happpy birthday daddy, today we celebrate the light and love that you are and give, you’re a 1 in a million ; in so many ways (plus leap year baby) lol I love youuuu so much, here’s to many more years and let’s celebrate!!!! @jarule,” she gushed in the caption of the carousel of photos with her father.

Jeffrey

A few years after the couple welcomed their baby girl, they went on to expand their family and welcomed their son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., in the year 2000. The 22-year-old is a musician like his father and uses the stage name SINNERSDEDX, per his Instagram bio. Many of his mom’s followers noted how much he looks like his famous dad in her Dec. 10, 2022, side-by-side photo of them. “#mytwins,” the proud momma captioned the post, along with heart emojis. “If copy and paste was a person,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “I been saying that for years, like he just fathered his own self, smh.”

Jordan

Finally, the family welcomed their youngest son, Jordan Atkins, in 2005, notably a decade after Brittney was born. Although it is unclear what career path Jordan has chosen, it is evident that he enjoys making TikTok videos with his friends. Most recently, on Apr. 6, 2023, Aisha took to Instagram to celebrate her little man’s 20th birthday. “Happy birthday to my youngest son @mxv_jordy187 I can’t believe you’re 20 years old today. I’m so proud of the young man that you turned out to be,” she captioned the photos of him. “Although you are considered an adult you will always be my baby boy and I love you with all my heart! Hope you have a blast this weekend.”

What Ja Rule Has Said About Parenting

During an Apr. 2023 interview with US Weekly, the father-of-three opened up about a lesson he learned that made him a better father. “You think it’s the financial stability and those things that the kids really appreciate, but they really appreciate your time more than anything,” he explained to the outlet. “Once you grasp that concept, you’ll be better off in fatherhood.” Later, he noted that the “biggest challenge” of raising kids is how quickly they become adults. “What isn’t the challenge? They grow up so fast, man,” he said.