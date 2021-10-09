Idris Elba’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 2 Children

Idris Elba is the proud father of two kids, including daughter Isan and son Winston, from two relationships. Find out more about them here.

Idris Elba is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors but he’s also a great dad. The 49-year-old English star has daughter Isan, 19, from his first marriage and son Winston, 7, from a previous relationship. Although they aren’t always in the spotlight, Idris has expressed joy in fatherhood over the years.

“I love being a dad, it’s an important part of my life. . . . as much as it’s nice to be busy and working, ultimately children don’t raise themselves. You’ve got to be there to help them and guide them through it. That’s one thing I try my very best to do,” he told Cosmopolitan in 2015.

Find out more about Idris’ kids below!

Isan Elba

Isan was born to Idris and his first wife Kim Norgaard in 2002. Although the parents split around the time Kim got pregnant with Iman, they remained friends and were good at co-parenting their daughter throughout he childhood and teen years. She wasn’t around cameras much when she was very young, but Isan eventually started appearing at events alongside her dad and even posed on red carpets with him.

The spotlight went from her dad to her when she became a 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador and chose the platform of mental health in Black teens so those struggling out there could learn they had help if needed. She once talked about Idris winning the Sexiest Man Alive title and cheekily said she was “grossed out,” which can be seen in the clip above.

Winston Elba

Winston was born to Idris and his now ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth in 2014. He was named after Idris’ dad, Winston Elba, who sadly passed away the year before his birth. The doting father spoke about witnessing the birth of his children in a 2018 interview and gushed over Winston in particular. “Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever. I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. . . . My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

Winston is rarely seen in public, but once in a while, he does join his dad for casual outings, like when they were spotted strolling in Paris in 2018 and adorably held hands.