Hugh Hefner’s Kids: Facts About His 4 Children From 2 Relationships

The late Playboy founder leaves a legacy of four children from two different wives. Find out all about daughter Christie and sons David, Marston and Cooper right here!

The late Hugh Hefner was nearly as famous for his love life as he was for founding the groundbreaking Playboy Enterprise. With the iconic men’s entertainment magazine first published in 1953 and Playboy branded clubs, casinos and television shows soon to follow, Hugh was definitely a catch in the day. While he dated models, actresses and his very own Playboy centerfolds, Hugh settled down with only three women. And two of the lovely ladies who got Hugh to say “I do” also welcomed two children each with the mogul. Keep reading to find out all about the icon’s four amazing children, below.

Christie Hefner

Hugh met his college sweetheart, Mildred Williams, at Northwestern University. The pair remained a couple while Hugh served in the army from 1944 to 1946, according to Insider. After returning home, Hugh and Mildred married in 1949. The pair would welcome daughter Christie in November 1952 in Chicago, Illinois.

Christie would go on to receive a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Brandeis University in 1974. A year later, she started working at her father’s company, becoming president of Playboy Enterprises in 1982 and CEO in 1988. Christie would step down in 2008, citing her desire to work in charities and non-profit organizations.

David Hefner

David was Hugh and Mildred’s second child, born in August 1955 in Palos Alto, California. He studied film at the University of California Santa and dabbled in computer consulting as well, according to The Sun. He produced an independent film called Forgotten Pills, which won the Grand Jury prize for Best Feature at the 2010 Dances with Films Festival, per the outlet. David keeps very private, and little is known about his personal life.

Marston Hefner

After dating several high-profile women for a few decades, Hugh decided to settle down once again with 1989’s Playmate of the Year Kimberly Conrad. Although there was a 36-year age difference between the two, the couple married in 1989 and welcomed son Marston in 1990.

The family lived next to the Playboy Mansion while Marston was growing up, which he spoke about with GQ in 2008. “Well, as a 15-year-old kid, seeing naked people occasionally, that’s—it’s just the lifestyle of growing up as Hugh Hefner’s son, in his shadow. It’s not a boo-hoo sob story. But it’s not the same as every other kid.”

In 2012, Marston was arrested for physically assaulting his Playboy Playmate girlfriend, Claire Sinclair, according to E! He was sentenced to one year in a domestic-violence program and ordered to keep away from Claire for three years.

Marston has also tried his hand at writing fiction under the name Marston Glenn, with a science fiction novel about zombies called Bleed in his portfolio, according to Business Insider.

Cooper Hefner

Born in September 1991 in Los Angeles, Cooper is Hugh and Kimberley’s second child together. He has quite the accomplished resume, graduating from Chapman University in 2015 and launching his own media startup company called Hop the following year.

When his father stepped down as Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Cooper stepped into the position for a spell, according to The Sun. In 2019, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and announced he got married to Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, per the outlet. The two welcomed daughter Betsy Rose Hefner on August 24, 2020. In November of 2021, they announced they were expecting twins.

When his father died in September 2017, Cooper released a statement, which read,” My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”