How To Apply Magnetic Lashes In 5 Easy Steps

If you’ve never used magnetic lashes but want to learn how to apply them, you’re in luck because we have all the tips you need to know!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

False lashes have been around for years but the latest trend to take over is without a doubt magnetic lashes. Everyone knows that applying fake lashes is super hard and tedious to do, however, magnetic lashes make the process so much easier, plus, it cuts your time in half. Whether you’ve never tried them before and don’t know what to do or you already have tried it but want to perfect the craft, look no further, because we have everything you need to know, below.

What are Magnetic Lashes?

Magnetic lashes are false lashes that use magnets instead of glue, to stick to your real lashes. There are two different types of magnetic lashes – one type comes with an easy-to-apply magnetic strip along with an eyeliner magnet. The strip sticks to the eyeliner using magnets. Another type of set comes with four false lashes. Each eye takes two strips that both have magnets on them and you place them on the top and bottom of your real lashes, where they catch the magnets of one another and stay in place.

Benefits of magnetic lashes

Unlike other false lashes, magnetic lashes do not require glue, which is great because the glue can be messy and irritating. Instead of glue, magnetic lashes literally just use magnets to stay on your eyelids and they can easily be removed. The other benefit of using them is that they can be reworn because they aren’t damaged from any glue. Simply pull them off, wash them, and save them for another time.

There are many benefits to using magnetic lashes. First off, they don’t damage your eyelashes because they aren’t sticking to them with glue. So, when it’s time to take them off, you’re not pulling out your lashes with them. Another great feature is that they’re super easy to use. Not using glue or adhesives makes it much cleaner and neater, plus, you won’t get clumps around your eyelid like you would with regular lashes.

They’re super easy to remove, just simply pull them right off. You won’t feel like you’re pulling out any hairs, plus, not using glue means no irritation. Many people with sensitive skin or eyes get irritated from the adhesive of false lashes, so this makes it much easier and safer to use. Without a doubt though, the best part about using magnetic lashes is that they are reusable. Not only does it save you money, but it’s also super convenient.

How to apply magnetic lashes

Apply magnetic lashes is super easy once you know how to do it, and luckily, the founder of the magnetic lash brand, Glamnetic, Ann McFerran shared her step-by-step application process with HollywoodLife, below.

“STEP 1: Choose your desired lash.

“STEP 2: Take the eyeliner and make sure you’re shaking the bottle for a few seconds before you apply so everything gets mixed up properly.

“STEP 3: Make sure there’s enough eyeliner at the end of the brush and prop your pinky finger onto your cheek to use it as a lever while you make tiny strokes. PRO TIP: I start on the inner corner lash line and use a stamping motion to touch and pull until I get to the edge of the outer corner. Once done go back and make the eyeliner as thick as the magnets.

“STEP 4: Hold the lash up to your eye and the lash will automatically stick to the eyeliner.

“STEP 5: Then, adjust the lashes in the inner and outer corners.”

Tips on how to apply magnetic lashes

It’s important to always curl your lashes first, then apply a layer of mascara to your natural lashes before applying magnetic lashes so you get a fuller look that blends in with the falsies. Another tip is, don’t use tweezers to apply the fake eyelashes because the metal from the tool can interfere with the magnets of the lashes.

There are so many great magnetic lashes on the market and to help you find the right ones for you, we rounded up a few of our favorites. The Glamnetic VIP Magnetic Lashes are absolutely amazing if you want a bold look. The lashes are completely vegan and they have a winged shape that creates a glam, almond-shaped look. They’re pre-cut and ready to wear, waterproof, and smudge-proof, plus, they last up to 60 uses.

The Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit is another favorite and it’s super affordable as it’s under $16. Included in the set are five different lashes, two magnetic smudge-proof eyeliners, and a special tweezer tool to apply them. They last all day long and they have over 22,000 positive reviews on Amazon. One extremely satisfied customer gushed, “I have been a false lash lover for several years now, but this is my first time trying any kind of magnetic lashes. I am blown away! I’ve already told several friends so I figured it’s time to write a review. The lashes come packaged in a small box. Mine was a set of 5 pairs with two tubes of magnetic liner and one application tweezer set. I use the natural lashes most days (pictured in the first three photos), but I have worn the wispy lashes (last photo) a couple times. All you do is use the liquid liner, give it a minute to dry, and apply the lashes! I’ve been using lash glue all these years, so this concept is pretty amazing to me. Sometimes I have to readjust the lash a little bit (if it’s too far inward you can feel it when you blink) but the process takes about the same time as applying mascara. And since I’m not pulling lashes out with the glue or wearing tons of mascara, my natural lashes remain intact and healthy.”

Another great set is the easbeauty 2020 Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit. Raking in over 24,000 positive reviews on Amazon, these lashes are seriously loved by customers. They come with five different styles of lashes, a tweezer, and a magnetic lash liner. One shopper raved, “I have tried to wear eyelash extensions before, and could never get them on straight or I would have too much glue on my eyes. These eyelashes were so easy to apply! If you can draw a straight line with liquid eyeliner then that’s half the battle. LOL. Easy Peezy! Put the liquid eyeliner on, let dry. Then apply the lashes you were given a utensil to help apply the lashes but it’s so easy I could just hold them in with my hands and put them on. When you’re finished looking glamorous just pull them off. And you do not have to worry about them taking your lashes, your lashes will be intact. They are worth the price and the best part is you get a choice of five different lengths.”

Last but certainly not least, the VASSOUL Dual Magnetic Eyelashes, are a top contender. The kit comes with four sets of dual-magnetic 3D lashes, a liner, and a special alloy tweezer. All of the lashes are waterproof, anti-sweat proof, and are reusable – what more could you ask for? Over 3,000 people swear by them and one user wrote, “Okay I hate putting on glue lashes and think they look too fake. These are PERFECT. I put on a little bit of mascara, and plop these bad boys onto the mid/end of my lashes, and they look soooo good. Posted my picture above for how they look. I’m obsessed and refuse to get faux lashes done when I can easily magnetize these and look just as great.”