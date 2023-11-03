Sage Stallone: Everything to Know About Sylvester’s Late Son’s Film Career and Life

Image Credit: Mgm/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone suffered a devastating loss in 2012 when his son, Sage Stallone, died at the age of 36. The Rocky actor’s late child was found dead in his Studio City, Los Angeles, home at the time, and reports surfaced that he hadn’t spoken to anyone in the days leading up to his untimely death. Keep reading to learn more about Sage’s life, career and death.

What Happened to Sage Stallone?

The late actor and filmmaker was discovered deceased in his home. Though officials found bottles of prescription pills in Sage’s house, his autopsy determined that there were no drugs in his system other than an over-the-counter pain reliever. Sage died from atherosclerosis, which led to coronary heart disease.

Due to apparent rumors circulating around Sage’s tragic death, his father addressed the speculation in a statement at the time, per CNN.

“Because when a parent loses a child, there is no greater pain,” the Rambo star pointed out. “Therefore, I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe, and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”

Sylvester shared Sage with ex-wife Sasha Czack.

Who Was Sage Stallone’s Fiancee?

The identity of Sage’s fiancée has not been revealed. However, multiple outlets reported that he was engaged and wanted to get married before he died.

What Does Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Sly’ Documentary Say About Sage?

Sly examines Sylvester’s extensive film career and relationships. The synopsis reads, “For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo. This documentary tells his underdog story and its parallels with the characters he brought to life.”

The Expendables actor’s doc briefly touches on Sage’s death, revealing how the trauma of that loss had an impact on Sylvester’s career. Sylvester’s documentary, Sly, is streaming on Netflix now.

What Movies Did Sage Stallone Star in?

Sage made his on-screen debut alongside his dad in Rocky V, portraying the titular character’s son, Robert Balboa Jr. He then went to star in several films, such as Daylight, Chaos, The Agent and Promises Written in Water.

The California native was an avid film pro. After appearing in the Rocky franchise, Sage graduated from Montclair College Preparatory School and studied filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.