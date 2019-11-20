Holiday TV Schedule 2019: Derek & Julianne Hough’s Special & More

Tis the season! This year, there are so many holiday TV specials that will be airing over the course of November, December, and January. There’s something everyone will love!

Starting before Thanksgiving, the networks will begin rolling out so many amazing holiday specials for you and your entire family to enjoy. This year, your holiday staples will be back like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and more. However, there are a plethora of new holiday TV specials to watch. From Holiday with the Houghs to The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, so many of your favorite stars are ready to bring more holiday cheer into our lives.

The legendary Dolly Parton will be kicking off NBC’s “Oh What Fun” holiday programming slate with Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry on Nov. 26. The country queen will be returning to NBC and will celebrate being a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 50 years. Derek and Julianne Hough are teaming up for Holiday with the Houghs on Dec. 16. Their special will feature appearances by today’s top recording artists, comedy sketches, heartwarming surprises, and celebrity friends dropping by.

November 26

9 p.m. — Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (NBC)

November 27

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Game of Games special edition (NBC)

9 p.m. — A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC)

November 28

9 a.m. — The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

12 p.m. — The National Dog Show presented by Purina (NBC)

8 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)

November 29

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show on Amazon Prime Video

December 3

9 p.m. — CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

December 4

8 p.m. — 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

December 5

8 p.m. — A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC)

9 p.m. — A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

December 10

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC)

December 11

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC)

December 12

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC)

10 p.m. — A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (NBC)

December 13

8 p.m. — Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World (Disney Channel)

8 p.m. — Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)



December 14

8:30 p.m. — DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (NBC)

December 16

10 p.m. — Holiday with the Houghs (NBC)