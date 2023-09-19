Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Schedule 2023: See the Full Lineup of Holiday Movies

Image Credit: Hallmark

This holiday season is going to be sweeter than ever! Hallmark is kicking off the holiday season early once again by revealing the schedules for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas on Sept. 19. There will be 40 original movies for you to cozy up on the couch and enjoy.

Hallmark’s holiday programming will begin on Oct. 20 and continue well into December. Hallmark Channel will be pulling double duty with its Merry Thanksgiving Weekend by premiering brand-new movies all across the holiday weekend. Scroll down to see the entire Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas schedules. (Note: Premiere times are 8:00pm ET/PT unless otherwise noted below.)

Friday, October 20: Checkin’ It Twice

Stars: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey-loving family’s backyard.

Saturday, October 21: Where Are You, Christmas?

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, Julie Warner

When Addy wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and

white. She must work together with the town mechanic to restore Christmas.

Sunday, October 22: Under the Christmas Sky

Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Kat is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next

year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

Friday, October 27: Christmas by Design

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

A fashion designer gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-

themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in life.

Saturday, October 28: Mystic Christmas

Stars: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Juniper travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation

center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer, the owner of the pizza shop.

Sunday, October 29: Joyeux Noel

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea, she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark to uncover the mystery behind the artist.

Friday, November 3: Flipping for Christmas

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo has other plans in mind.

Saturday, November 4: Never Been Chris’d

Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi and Liz reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver. A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship.

Sunday, November 5: The Santa Summit

Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Three best friends who head out for a night on the town to take part in the annual Santa Summit, an event where revelers don Santa suits and visit local spots on the circuit to eat, drink, and be merry in true holiday fashion.

Friday, November 10: Everything Christmas

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Lori Jo’s love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate

Tori, where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town

tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl and Jason, and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas

attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

Saturday, November 11: Christmas Island

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to

Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Sunday, November 12: A Heidelberg Holiday

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Heidi Heidelberg receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas, a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

Friday, November 17: Navigating Christmas

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Recently divorced Melanie and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner.

Saturday, November 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Sunday, November 19: Holiday Hotline

Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Merry Thanksgiving Weekend

Thursday, November 23: Catch Me If You Claus

Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Avery Quinn is an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s

Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris, Santa’s son, who is on his first mission. A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters. Along the way, they connect over living in the shadow of their parents and inspire each other to go after their dreams.

Friday, November 24: Letters to Santa – premieres at 6p ET/PT

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents to reunite.

Friday, November 24: Holiday Road

Stars: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech

entrepreneur, a travel writer, a devoted mother and her son, a stubborn senior, an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery, a couple traveling from Beijing, and a social media influencer all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

Saturday, November 25: Christmas in Notting Hill – premieres at 6p ET/PT

Stars: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy, has always been too busy for love, but when he

comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia –

a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

Saturday, November 25: Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise, and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

Sunday, November 26: Our Christmas Mural – premieres at 6p ET/PT

Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Olivia is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will to create a

Christmas masterpiece.

Sunday, November 26: A Biltmore Christmas

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo

Lucy Hardgrove is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston, one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Friday, December 1: My Norwegian Holiday

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

JJ, grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik, a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love, and family.

Saturday, December 2: A Not So Royal Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Will Kemp

Tabloid journalist Charlotte attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Sunday, December 3: Christmas with a Kiss [working title]

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

A Mahogany Presentation

A woman returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance

ignites. A photojournalist curates a surprise reunion.

Friday, December 8: Magic in Mistletoe

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Harrington is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April, a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

Saturday, December 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter; and a couple who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

Sunday, December 10: Round and Round

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can

Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Friday, December 15: The Secret Gift of Christmas [working title]

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Bonnie is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

Saturday, December 16: Sealed with a List

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

This holiday season, festive Carley sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt, she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.

Sunday, December 17: Friends & Family Christmas

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Daniella has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Bridget and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in each other’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for

Hallmark Movie & Mysteries: Miracles of Christmas

Thursday, October 26: Ms. Christmas Comes to the Town

Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

Thursday, November 2: My Christmas Guide

Stars: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

After losing his eyesight, a college professor adopts a seeing-eye dog from a guide dog trainer. As they all begin to spend time together, his confidence returns and his heart begins to open.

Thursday, November 9: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Stars: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

New to town, Heidi Wicks and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Thursday, November 16: A World Record Christmas

(Early access on November 9 on Hallmark Movies Now)

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Charlie is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa and stepfather Eric encourage him to reach for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he’ll have get his chance on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids with autism. Charlie’s journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

Wednesday, November 22: A Season for Family

Stars: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Maddy’s adopted son Wesley has just one Christmas wish — to meet his brother Cody, who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.

Thursday, November 30: Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

(Early access on November 16 on Hallmark Movies Now)

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew, a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir, and the townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life-changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

Thursday, December 7: To All a Good Night

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

A small-town photographer saves the life of a mysterious man, who may just be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Thursday, December 14: Heaven Down Here

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town. Imami is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan, who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation by his son. Clara is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond, and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers.

Thursday, December 21: Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

A New DaySpring Movie

Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Hallmark Movies Now: Movies & Mistletoe

Monday, November 27: Three Wise Men and a Baby – EXTENDED CUT

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

A never-before-seen extended cut exclusive to Hallmark Movies Now

Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Thursday, December 7: Rescuing Christmas [working title]

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page

Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

In a world where Santa is real and wants to drum up some holiday spirit, two of Santa’s elves, Chuck and Debbie, devise a plan to grant one human on Earth three wishes to kickstart the holidays. Unfortunately, that human is Erin, who has lost all affection for the season. Even a blind date set up by her sister, with the affable and charming Sam, won’t change her mind about Christmas. But when she makes the mistake of wishing Christmas would “just disappear,” Erin wakes up to a world where the holiday never existed! Horrified, she realizes that she’s taken away everyone’s joy, so she enlists Sam to help her reinvent the festivities from scratch. In the process, Erin learns just how much this holiday and its traditions have meant to everyone around her — and how much Sam has come to mean to her.

Thursday, December 14: An Ice Palace Romance

Stars: Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner

Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

A journalist faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

Thursday, December 21: A Holiday Spectacular – EXTENDED CUT

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret

Featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.