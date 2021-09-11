Gordon Ramsay’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including His Look-A-Like Son

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Cayetana’ Tana’ Hutcheson are the proud parents of five children, including Megan, Jack, Holly, Matilda, and Oscar. Find out more about them here.

Gordon Ramsay, 54, may be known for cooking skills but it turns out he’s also a great dad! The world-famous chef is the proud father of five children, including Megan Jane Ramsay, twins Jack Scott Ramsay and Holly Anna Ramsay, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, and Oscar Ramsay, all of whom he shares with his wife Cayetana “Tana” Hutcheson, 47. They’re often seen either hanging out or posing with him for sweet pics during some of his cooking shows and/or events, and sometimes appear in memorable photos and videos on his social media.

Although Gordon and Tana’s kids are known for having a famous dad, they’re quite impressive individuals on their own. Find out more about them below!

Megan

Megan is Gordon and Tana’s oldest child. She was born in May 1998 and tends to stay out of the spotlight most of the time. She did, however, let her dad throw her a birthday party on an episode of his cooking show, Hell’s Kitchen, and proudly appeared on camera. She studied psychology at Oxford University and now works as an account executive at Freuds. She also often shares bits of her life with the public by posting photos of her family and memorable moments on her Instagram page.

Holly Anna

Holly Anna was born as a fraternal twin to her brother Jack in Jan. 2000. She has pursued a career in modeling after taking a fashion course at Ravensbourne University in London. She has a modeling contract with Est Models and Talent Agency and often posts photos of herself on social media. Whether she’s rocking a stylish bikini under the sun, or showing off a fashionable outfit in a professional pic, she is definitely a natural in front of the camera, just like her dad!

Jack

Jack, who was born in Jan. 2000, is Holly Anna’s fraternal twin. He stayed pretty active throughout his childhood and teen years, enjoying sports like rugby, water polo, and Jiu-Jitsu. He went to Dulwich College as well as Exeter University before joining the Royal Marines in Oct. 2020. Although he doesn’t appear to have his own public page on social media, his sisters often share pics of him on their own.

Some pics from Holly Anna showed him standing and smiling in his Royal Marines uniform with her and the family. “Could not be prouder of my womb buddy, best friend and role model x love you 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Tilly

Tilly was born in Nov. 2001 and shares the same birthday as her dad. She appears to be the most like Gordon when it comes to her interest in show business and cooking. She’s known as an influencer who has presented the BBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC with her family. The show brought on a cookbook called Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover and she’s made many appearances on her dad’s cooking TV shows.

In 2021, she took on a bit of a different route when she joined Strictly Come Dancing, the original British version of Dancing with the Stars.

Oscar

Oscar is Gordon and Tana’s youngest child. He was born in Apr. 2019 and often appears looking adorable in pics and videos from an Instagram account that was made under his name. Whether he’s happily enjoying a lollipop in a funny clip, or cheekily posing with his dad in “back at work” photos, he’s already making quite an impression online! It will be interesting to see what path he chooses in life as he gets older.