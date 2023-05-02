Gordon Lightfoot’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 3 Marriages

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

In the world of music, Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is larger than life. The singer, who passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the age of 84, has written songs recorded by the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Barbra Streisand, and Johnny Cash, among many others. His career in music spanned over six decades, and he’s even been called Canada’s greatest songwriter, racking up five Grammy nominations, among other honors. He was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001, and into the country’s Walk of Fame in 1998.

But behind all the glamour, Gordon also led a successful home and family life. Over the years, he was married three times, and welcomed several children. Here’s what to know about the songwriter’s three spouses.

Brita Ingegerd Olaisson

Gorgon married Swedish-born Brita Ingegerd Olaisson in April of 1963, whom he met while touring. The marriage lasted a decade, until 1973, but the former couple welcomed two children during the union — Fred and Ingrid. According to his official Wikipedia page, infidelity amid touring, along with the difficulties of a long-distance relationship, contributed to the marriage ending.

According to USA Today, his 1967 hit “For Lovin’ Me,” with “dismissive” lyrics, was something he eventually couldn’t listen to anymore. “It was an embarrassment to my wife at the time,” he said during in his 2020 documentary If You Could Read My Mind.

Elizabeth Moon

The musical legend went over a decade and a half before remarrying. During the interim, he welcomed two more children from different relationships — Gaylen McGee and Eric Lightfoot. Finally, in 1989, he married Elizabeth Moon, and he became a father for a fifth and sixth time. Elizabeth and Gordon welcomed Meredith Moon and Miles Lightfoot during their marriage.

They divorced in 2011, though Gordon later said they had already been separated for nine years prior to the official split.

Kim Hasse

Gordon’s third and final marriage took place three years later, when he married Kim Hasse in 2014. Little is known about Kim or the marriage, but they did remain together — he was survived by her when he died in May of 2023.