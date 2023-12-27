 Gloria Estefan’s Husband: All About Emilio Estefan and Their Marriage – Hollywood Life

Gloria Estefan’s Husband: All About Emilio Estefan & Their 45-Year Marriage

Gloria Estefan is hosting the 'Kennedy Center Honors' special for a third time. When she's not performing, Gloria is living her happy life with Emilio Estefan. Learn about their love story that has spanned nearly 5 decades.

By:
Reading Time: 4 minutes
December 27, 2023 4:24PM EST
Gloria Estefan
View gallery
Pictured (L-R top row): Queen Latifah and Barry Gibb. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Renée Fleming, Billy Crystal, and Dionne Warwick were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Singer and actor Queen Latifah (C) stands as she is honored in the East Room where US President Joe Biden hosted the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2023. Recipients of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement include actor and comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renee Fleming, British singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, singer and actor Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick. US President Joe Biden hosts Kennedy Center Honorees at White House, Washington, USA - 03 Dec 2023
Pictured (L-R): Meg Ryan at THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan have an incredible love story. The famous couple has been together for the majority of their lives, and their love only continues to grow. They have an incredible partnership and created a beautiful family.

Gloria hosts the Kennedy Center Honors special, airing December 27, for the third time. She performs “Conga” and “Get on Your Feet” with Sheila E during the ceremony. Emilio, an esteemed music producer, is right by Gloria’s side during the celebration to support his beloved wife. Learn more about their amazing love story.

Are Gloria and Emilio Estefan Still Together?

Yes, Gloria and Emilio Estefan are happily married. They have been together for nearly 50 years, and their bond only gets stronger. In a recent interview, Gloria opened up about her marriage to Emilio. “He makes me laugh every day of my life, and sometimes when he doesn’t mean to, which is a lot of the time,” she said on TODAY in October 2023.

Gloria Estefan
Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2021. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

She added, “We rarely argue because of things of value and our family is our No. 1 priority. But we’re pretty much on the same page for a lot of things, so the less arguments, the better. He’s just a motivational kind of guy. [Emilio] gets up every day, excited to do things, and has been there for me 24/7. I’ve been there for him, even when we have very sexy women in the studio till 3 or 4 in the morning. I know how that is.”

Gloria nearly died in 1990 after a semi-truck hit her tour bus. She broke her back and was almost paralyzed because of the accident. The Cuban-American singer revealed that the terrifying incident brought her “closer” to Emilio. “We trust each other and we love each other very deeply. It’s only grown deeper,” she said. “The accident really made us way closer.”

How Did Gloria and Emilio Estefan Meet?

Gloria met Emilio when she was 17 years old, and he was 22. They first crossed paths in 1975. Naturally, music was involved. “He’s playing the accordion in very short shorts, and he looked like he was naked, so that was the first impression that I got,” Gloria told PEOPLE in 2017 about the moment she met her now-husband.

Gloria Emilio Estefan
Gloria and Emilio Estefan in December 2023. (JLN Photography/Shutterstock)

She continued, “Then my mom drags me to a wedding a few months later, and I walk in the door, and there [he is] playing ‘The Hustle.’ He tracked me down two weeks later.” For a period of time, they were just friends in a wedding band together because Emilio had a girlfriend.

Eventually, Emilio was a single man. Emilio and Gloria’s first date was to see Young Frankenstein. Gloria told PEOPLE that she knew she “was going to marry” Emilio. “He was my first and only boyfriend,” she told WBUR in 2016.

When Did Gloria and Emilio Estefan Get Married?

Gloria and Emilio married on September 2, 1978. “I always felt that we were meant to be together,” the singer told AARP in 2013.

The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September 2023. The “Conga” singer shared a video of their special moments and wrote, “Babe, I can’t believe 45 years have passed since we said ‘I do’ and I’ve loved every moment we’ve spent together!” she wrote on Instagram. “Te quiero mucho, mi morito, no puedo creer lo rápido que pasa el tiempo y he disfrutado cada segundo que hemos pasado juntos. Here’s to the coming years of happiness!”

Do Gloria and Emilio Estefan Have Kids?

Yes, Gloria and Emilio have 2 kids together. They have a son, Nayib Estefan, who was born in 1980. Their daughter, Emily Estefan, was born in 1994.

Emilio Estefan
Gloria and Emilio Estefan with their kids and other guests. (Matthew Taplinger/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Emily is a singer like her mother. She notably performed Gloria’s song “Reach” at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors as a tribute to her mother, who was an honoree. Emily was also a co-host of Red Table Talk with her mom and cousin Lili Estefan.

Nayib is a musician, actor, and filmmaker. He married Lara Diamante Estefan-Coppola in 2010. They have a son named Sasha. Nayib’s son recorded Estefan Family Christmas with his grandmother and aunt. The holiday album was released in 2022. 

ad