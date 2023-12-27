Gloria Estefan’s Husband: All About Emilio Estefan & Their 45-Year Marriage

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan have an incredible love story. The famous couple has been together for the majority of their lives, and their love only continues to grow. They have an incredible partnership and created a beautiful family.

Gloria hosts the Kennedy Center Honors special, airing December 27, for the third time. She performs “Conga” and “Get on Your Feet” with Sheila E during the ceremony. Emilio, an esteemed music producer, is right by Gloria’s side during the celebration to support his beloved wife. Learn more about their amazing love story.

Are Gloria and Emilio Estefan Still Together?

Yes, Gloria and Emilio Estefan are happily married. They have been together for nearly 50 years, and their bond only gets stronger. In a recent interview, Gloria opened up about her marriage to Emilio. “He makes me laugh every day of my life, and sometimes when he doesn’t mean to, which is a lot of the time,” she said on TODAY in October 2023.

She added, “We rarely argue because of things of value and our family is our No. 1 priority. But we’re pretty much on the same page for a lot of things, so the less arguments, the better. He’s just a motivational kind of guy. [Emilio] gets up every day, excited to do things, and has been there for me 24/7. I’ve been there for him, even when we have very sexy women in the studio till 3 or 4 in the morning. I know how that is.”

Gloria nearly died in 1990 after a semi-truck hit her tour bus. She broke her back and was almost paralyzed because of the accident. The Cuban-American singer revealed that the terrifying incident brought her “closer” to Emilio. “We trust each other and we love each other very deeply. It’s only grown deeper,” she said. “The accident really made us way closer.”

How Did Gloria and Emilio Estefan Meet?

Gloria met Emilio when she was 17 years old, and he was 22. They first crossed paths in 1975. Naturally, music was involved. “He’s playing the accordion in very short shorts, and he looked like he was naked, so that was the first impression that I got,” Gloria told PEOPLE in 2017 about the moment she met her now-husband.

She continued, “Then my mom drags me to a wedding a few months later, and I walk in the door, and there [he is] playing ‘The Hustle.’ He tracked me down two weeks later.” For a period of time, they were just friends in a wedding band together because Emilio had a girlfriend.

Eventually, Emilio was a single man. Emilio and Gloria’s first date was to see Young Frankenstein. Gloria told PEOPLE that she knew she “was going to marry” Emilio. “He was my first and only boyfriend,” she told WBUR in 2016.

When Did Gloria and Emilio Estefan Get Married?

Gloria and Emilio married on September 2, 1978. “I always felt that we were meant to be together,” the singer told AARP in 2013.

The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September 2023. The “Conga” singer shared a video of their special moments and wrote, “Babe, I can’t believe 45 years have passed since we said ‘I do’ and I’ve loved every moment we’ve spent together!” she wrote on Instagram. “Te quiero mucho, mi morito, no puedo creer lo rápido que pasa el tiempo y he disfrutado cada segundo que hemos pasado juntos. Here’s to the coming years of happiness!”

Do Gloria and Emilio Estefan Have Kids?

Yes, Gloria and Emilio have 2 kids together. They have a son, Nayib Estefan, who was born in 1980. Their daughter, Emily Estefan, was born in 1994.

Emily is a singer like her mother. She notably performed Gloria’s song “Reach” at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors as a tribute to her mother, who was an honoree. Emily was also a co-host of Red Table Talk with her mom and cousin Lili Estefan.

Nayib is a musician, actor, and filmmaker. He married Lara Diamante Estefan-Coppola in 2010. They have a son named Sasha. Nayib’s son recorded Estefan Family Christmas with his grandmother and aunt. The holiday album was released in 2022.