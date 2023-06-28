Frankie Valli’s Wife: Everything To Know About The 4 Women He Married

Frankie Valli is one of the most recognizable voices in classic rock, with tons of hits with his band The Four Seasons and as a solo artist.

He’s been married four times throughout his life and long career.

Frankie married his fourth wife Jackie Jacobs on June 26, 2023.

Few people have a falsetto quite like Frankie Valli! The Four Seasons singer, 89, has one of the most distinctive voices in music, which can be heard in hit songs both as a solo artist and as the vocalist for The Four Seasons, including “Sherry”, “December 1963 (Oh, What A Night)”, and many more. His life and career was also chronicled in the Broadway musical Jersey Boys and the subsequent biopic.

Throughout his career, Frankie has also been the voice of countless love songs, which have remained popular for generations (see: “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”). Naturally, he’s had a few different women who have inspired him, being married four times. Most recently, he got married to Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas on June 26, 2023. Find out more about the three women that Frankie has married in the past, including Jackie here.

Mary Mandel

Frankie wed his first wife Mary Mandel in 1957, before the group changed their name to The Four Seasons and achieved major success. When Frankie married his first wife, she already had a Celia from a previous relationship. During their marriage, Frankie and Mary had two more daughters Antonia and Francine.

Frankie and Mary mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but parts of their relationship were included in the musical Jersey Boys, although the character’s name was changed to Mary Delgado. When the play was adapted into the Clint Eastwood-directed biopic in 2014, Renée Marino played Mary. Frankie and Mary’s granddaughter Olivia Valli later took on the role in a 2019 production of the show. “I love honoring my family eight times a week doing what I love,” she told The Italian Tribune.

The couple divorced after 13 years in 1971. Unfortunately, Frankie and Mary endured some family tragedies after their split. Celia died in an accident in February 1980, and six months later their daughter Francine died of an accidental drug overdose. Francine’s death was included in Jersey Boys. He opened up about both of their passings in a 2013 interview with Billboard. “Of course, losing a kid was a very, very tough experience,” he said. “It’s not something you ever, ever get over. It’s just not supposed to be that way.”

MaryAnn Hannigan

After his split from Mary, Frankie wed his second wife MaryAnn Hannigan in 1974. He admitted that he met her in 1970, but it took time for him to really let himself fall in love with her in a 1975 interview with People. “She was a pal when I needed one but because I’d been hurt before, I resisted what I was feeling about her,” he told the magazine. The couple divorced after eight years in 1982.

Randy Clohessy

Two years after the divorce from MaryAnn, Frankie got married for the third time to Randy Clohessy. After the pair’s 1984 marriage, they had three sons: Frankie Valli Jr. and twins Emilio and Brando. The pair split after 20 years of marriage in 2004.

Frankie and Randy’s divorce did lead to some legal issues. There were some disputes as to whether a life insurance policy that Frankie bought in 2003 qualified as “community property,” as he’d named Randy as the owner and beneficiary of the policy, per The SF Gate. The court ruled in Frankie’s favor, saying that he was the partial owner after the divorce.

Jackie Jacobs

After the split from Randy, it was nearly two decades before Frankie married again. He tied the knot with Jackie Jacobs, 60, after eight years together in a Las Vegas ceremony at the West Gate Hotel on June 26, 2023. Jackie is a former CBS marketing executive.

The pair reportedly first met back in 2007, but they didn’t get start dating until 2015. His social media team congratulated the couple with a sweet post on Instagram after tying the knot. Frankie shared a statement saying that he was glad to have fallen in love again. “It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” he told People.