‘Evil Dead Rise’: Everything To Know About The Latest Film In The ‘Evil Dead’ Series

Evil Dead Rise is an upcoming film directed by Lee Cronin.

It stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, and Morgan Davies.

Evil Dead Rise arrives in theaters on April 21, 2023.

Evil Dead Rise, directed by Lee Cronin, is the fifth installment of the popular Evil Dead film series and is set to premiere soon! The highly-anticipated movie’s plot is about “two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable,” according to IMDB. The action-packed trailer was first released in Jan. 2023 and has had fans super excited for the release ever since. With talented actors such as Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, and Morgan Davies, the film is sure to be a great and memorable one.

Find out everything you should know about Evil Dead Rise before it hits theaters below!

Evil Dead Rise Release Date

Evil Dead Rise is set to be released exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. The long production started in 2019 and ended in Oct. 2021, and was initially being pushed to stream on HBO Max. The decision to have it released to theaters instead is believed to be a benefit since fans making their way to see it will surely build a profit. Some lucky people were able to see the film early at South by Southwest on March 15, 2023, according to the SXSW schedule.

Evil Dead Rise Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Lee and stars Alyssa, who joins the cast as mother-of-three Ellie, and Lily as her estranged sister Beth, the main character. Some of the other characters will include Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), Danny (Morgan), Kassie (Nell Fisher), Jessica (Mia Challis), Scott (Tai Wano), Gabriel (Jayden Daniels), and Jake (Billy Reynolds-McCarthy). As with 2013’s Evil Dead, it’s believed the new film will have a different story from the previous installments since none of the main cast and characters are from previous films.

The crew for the new film includes Lee as director and Rob Tapert as producer. The cinematography is by Dave Garbett and it’s edited by Bryan Shaw.

Evil Dead Rise Trailer

The Evil Dead Rise trailer was released by Warner Brothers in Jan. 2023, three months before its release. It came after Bruce Campbell, an executive producer on the film, shared a sneak peek over Twitter. The trailer features a lot of bloody moments and gore, and promises that everyday tools will be used in efficient ways. One scene also shows Beth as she appears to be set up as the next Ash Williams or Mia Allen in the franchise. She stands up, full of blood, and revs up a chainsaw, giving off a creepy vibe.

The family and children in the film also seem to play important roles in the trailer. Many scenes show scary moments between the children and their aunt, which leads to an interesting plot.

What Is Evil Dead Rise About?

Evil Dead Rise apparently takes the Necronomicon and the Deadites to the wider world, which is a lot like Ash vs the Evil Dead. The trailer reveals that Beth goes to visit her sister Ellie, who is also a single mother to three children, and they talk about her pregnancy. Ellie’s apartment building happens to live on top of where an old bank used to be and there’s a vault that was left behind. The vault contains the Necronomicon, which is then discovered by a teenager after an earthquake hits the area. The Deadite horror is then released on the family and others living in the apartment complex.