Elliott Gould’s Famous Spouses: His Marriage To Barbra Streisand & More

Elliot Gould has made a name for himself in Hollywood over the decades as an actor. Elliot started acting in the 1960s and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

Throughout his career, Elliot has since starred in movies and TV shows including M*A*S*H and the Ocean’s film franchise. While Elliot has had success in acting, his personal life has been a bit different. He has been married three times in his life, including his marriage to Barbra Streisand, and you can find out about his spouses below.

1. Barbra Streisand

Elliot and Barbra Streisand met while they were working on Broadway together and Barbara was just 19 years old. The couple got married in 1963 and were together for eight years. They welcomed their son, Jason, in 1966, but ultimately got divorced in 1971.

Elliot spoke about his marriage to Barbra in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, when he said they just didn’t work. While Barbra was writing her book, he said that she asked him, “‘Why did we grow apart?'” His response was, “I said my question would be, ‘How could we have grown apart?’ And the answer to that is that we didn’t grow together and the reason for that was because she became more important than us. Then I also said to her, ‘We did great. We made it very fast and nobody has what we have. There’s you and me and our kid.'”

Elliot remarried two years later, however, Barbra did not remarry for 27 years, until she married James Brolin in 1998. The couple remains married to this day.

2. Jennifer Bogart

Jennifer Bogart, an actress, was Elliot’s second wife. The couple met in 1969 when Elliot was 31 and separated from Barbra, and Jennifer was just 18 years old. The couple got married in 1973 and had two children together – Samuel and Molly. The couple unfortunately got divorced two years later, in 1975.

3. Jennifer Bogart (again)

Jennifer and Elliot just couldn’t stay apart! After three years of divorce, the couple remarried in 1978. While the couple tried to make it work, they ultimately got divorced for a second and last time in 1989 after 11 years of marriage. He spoke about his marriage with Jennifer to The Independent briefly in 2012 when he said about Jennifer, “Jenny is the best fighter I’ve ever met. She fights for everything, she fights for life.”