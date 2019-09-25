Donald Trump’s 2011 Tweet About ‘Nipples Protruding’ Doesn’t Age Well After Ivanka Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

An old Donald Trump tweet shaming a congressman for ‘nipples protruding’ in a blue shirt has resurfaced as the same thing just happened to his daughter Ivanka.

Ivanka Trump, 37, suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Sept. 23 when attending the U.N. General Assembly. She wore a long-sleeved blue blouse but apparently didn’t wear a bra, as her nipples protruded through the thin fabric of her shirt. In a twist of history, her father Donald Trump, 73, shamed a male politician in 2011 for having the same thing happen to him. Then-U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, 79, from Massachusetts was Trump’s target back then and now the old tweet has resurfaced, blue shirt reference and all.

“Barney Frank looked disgusting–nipples protruding–in his blue shirt before Congress. Very very disrespectful,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 21, 2011 when still a private citizen and now it’s coming back to haunt the president. Several creative folks have taken his tweet and put a photo of Ivanka with her nipples protruding through a blue shirt next to it. One named Jay Arnold even wrote “For full context, you can’t make this sh*t up.”

Another Twitter user named Joe Negan did a side by side pic of Ivanka and Barney with their nipples protruding through their blue shirts and asked “Who wore it best?” Many people pointed out that, “Yet again, there’s always a tweet,” when it comes to Trump’s long Twitter history of tweeting about everything and anything. A user named Mike remarked, “@realDonaldTrump You even got the color correct.”

Barney Frank looked disgusting–nipples protruding–in his blue shirt before Congress. Very very disrespectful. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2011

For full context. You can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/IsbL0K7sDs — Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 (@JadedCreative) September 24, 2019

Ivanka Trump vs Barney Frank. Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/FTy1h2zPUO — Joe Negan (@mynameisNegan) September 24, 2019

A Twitter user named Daniel wrote, “More Clarity on Ivanka Boob pic. Generally wouldn’t care and I am a huge fan on breasts and would just let it be and call it a gift. But, cmon, the Trump tweet from 2011 chastising Barney Frank’s boobs in a blue shirt, made it hilarious.” A user named Robert joked, “Barney Frank was wearing an Ivanka design back then! Something from her blue ‘Brrr It’s Chilly In Here’ collection. A Trump tweet about Ivanka is pending, but in the meantime . . . THANK YOU IVANKA, WORKING HARD!”