Don Diamont’s Wife: Get to Know the Soap Star’s Love Cindy Ambuehl

Don Diamont is a veteran of the soap opera world. He began his career as a model, but he made the transition to acting with a role on Days of Our Lives in 1984. He was a series regular for a brief time before moving on to The Young and the Restless, where he worked from 1985 to 1996 and then again from 1998 to 2009 (plus a 2021 appearance). He made small appearances in The Bold and the Beautiful in 1993 and 1995, but he became a series regular in 2009. He’s been on the show ever since and received tons of accolades for his soap opera appearances. Don will also be presenting at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, December 15, 2023.

By his side for many of his career changes has been his wife Cindy Ambuehl, who he’s been married to since 2012. Get to know more about Cindy and her marriage to Don here!

How Did Don Meet Cindy?

Don and Cindy first met each other when she auditioned to be on The Young and the Restless in the mid-90s, according to Soaps. Cindy was trying out to be Ashley Abbott, but unfortunately, she didn’t get the part. Even though she may not have been cast, she did hit it off with Don, and they started a relationship soon after.

The couple’s marriage came long after they started dating. In fact, they didn’t tie the knot until nine years after they welcomed kids. They got married in 2012, after a nine-year engagement. Even though it took them a while to get to the alter, they’re still going strong!

Cindy Is an Actress & Realtor

Cindy spent most of the 90s and aught acting in a variety of TV and movie roles. She appeared in classic shows like Wings, Seinfeld, and Men Behaving Badly. She was a recurring character on the legal drama JAG, and many other projects. One of her final acting roles was in 2010 in the Disney Channel sitcom Jonas.

Cindy appears to have mostly retired from acting, but she’s found success in a new line of work: real estate. Her website boasts that she closed over $200 million in deals in 2020. She’s ranked #40 in the country as measured by sales volume.

They Have Twin Sons

Don and Cindy are proud parents to two boys Anton and Davis, who are now all grown-up. Cindy gave birth to the twins in 2003. The pair celebrated the twins’ 20th birthday in January 2023 with a cute family photo on Instagram. “Your teens are in the rear view! So proud of you guys, and excited to see what your 20s hold for you! GO GET IT!!! LOVE YOU,” Don wrote in the caption.

She’s Appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

While she may not have gotten the part on The Young and the Restless, Cindy and Don do have a bit of a Venn diagram in their acting careers with The Bold and the Beautiful. Cindy has appeared in 14 episodes of the soap, beginning in 1990. While she wasn’t originally on the show with her husband, she did have a three-episode arc during Don’s tenure in 2016.

Don’s First Marriage

Before he began dating Cindy, Don was married to Rachel Braun. The pair have four sons, and they were wed from 1994 until their divorce was finalized in 2002. It’s clear that Don has a big blended family, as Cindy notes that she has “six sons” on her real estate website.