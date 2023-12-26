Dolly Parton & Plastic Surgery: Everything She’s Said About Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures

Dolly Parton, 77, has no problem admitting that she’s a fan of plastic surgery. Since at least the 1970s, the country music superstar has been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s gotten done on her body. However, Dolly has also made it clear she’s aware that getting work done comes with risks. Here is everything Dolly has said about plastic surgery over the years.

Has Dolly Parton Had Plastic Surgery?

Yes, Dolly Parton has gotten plastic surgery. One of the first time she admitted to getting work done was in a 1977 interview with Barbara Walters. 15 years later, Dolly told the Chicago Tribune that she got her breasts lifted, according to New Beauty.

In 2003, Dolly went on The Oprah Winfrey Show and admitted that she’s had, in Oprah’s words, “some nips, pulls and tucks.”

“Yes, I have, and I’ll have some more when I need ’em,” Dolly said at the time. “A funny little thing I was telling the girls who are on this tribute album, a lot of them are very young. I tell them I was already into plastic surgery when they were still sleeping on plastic sheets.”

During a 2019 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Dolly talked about how she does “whatever it takes” to “enhance” her looks.

“It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I’m totally real,” she told Tony Dokoupil. “My look is really based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I wasn’t naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I’ve got.” Dolly added, “You should have seen me this morning before I got ready to see you. I’m serious, though. I’m not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything.”

More recently, Dolly went on The Howard Stern Show and said she prefers getting fillers like Botox and Juvéderm. She also told Saga Magazine, “If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it.”

Does Dolly Parton Regret Getting Plastic Surgery?

Dolly has never really said that she regrets getting plastic surgery. In 2012, Dolly told Reuters why she feels she needs to alter her looks. “Because I am in show business. I am not a natural beauty. And I am on camera all the time,” she said. “I don’t go to extremes with it. I just do little bits and pieces, just to try and keep things touched up, just tweaking.”

But Dolly has been open about acknowledging that plastic surgery comes with risks.

“If I was going to do something to myself, I would go to your doctors,” Dolly told Howard Stern, before confirming that people tell her all the time how great she looks from her procedures. “Oh yeah, and I always say, ‘Just find the best doctors. “Some of my celebrity friends, I give them the names of the doctors that I’ve used,” she said.

“I try to do just little bits at a time — I don’t do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox, Juvéderm,” she also said. “Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful. You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good.”

“You just never know how you’re going to heal,” she continued. “You never know what’s going to go. So you absolutely need to find the best doctors, the most talked about doctors or the ones highly recommended if you’re going to do anything [to] your face. You can cover up stuff if somebody screws up things on your body but, boy, if you live with your face out there, you’ve got to be careful.”

In her interview with Saga Magazine, Dolly reiterated how plastic surgery can sometimes have unintended effects. “Every now and then you’ll get a haematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again,” she said. “It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month.”