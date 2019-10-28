DCOMs On Disney+: All The Disney Channel Original Movies You’ll Be Able To Watch

The launch of Disney+ means that so many of your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies will be hitting the streaming service. Get ready for a huge dose of nostalgia come Nov. 12.

Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12. Not only will the Disney streaming service be blessing us with original content, but it will also be bringing back some beloved Disney Channel Original Movies you can watch all day, every day. Disney+ has rolled out the titles of the DCOMs that will be available starting Nov. 12. If you loved the Disney Channel during your childhood, Disney+ is going to bring you right back there.

Fan favorite DCOMs like Cadet Kelly, Camp Rock, and High School Musical are just a few of the movies coming to the streaming service. DCOMs you may have forgotten about like Johnny Tsunami, Right On Track, The Thirteenth Year, and Brink! are also going to be available. With this list of movies, Disney is making Disney+ your go-to streaming destination. See the list of Disney Channel Original Movies coming to Disney+ below.

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Avalon High (2010)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

Brink! (1998)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Camp Rock (2008)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Can of Worms (1999)

Cheetah Girls (2003)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

Cloud 9 (2014)

College Road Trip (2008)

Cow Belles (2006)

Dadnapped (2009)

Descendants (2015)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Den Brother (2010)

Double Teamed (2002)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Frenemies (2012)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Geek Charming (2011)

Get a Clue (2002)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Go Figure (2005)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas (2011)

Gotta Kick It Up (2002)

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Hatching Pete (2009)

High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Hounded (2001)

Invisible Sister (2015)

The Jennie Project (2001)

Jessie (2011)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Jump In! (2007)

Jumping Ship (2001)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Kim Possible (2018)

Lab Rats (2012)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Let It Shine (2012)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Life Size 2 (2018)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (2000)

Now You See It (2005)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

The Poof Point (2001)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Quints (2000)

Minutemen (2008)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Motorcrossed (2001)

Phil of the Future (2004)

Read It and Weep (2006)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Right on Track (2003)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

The Scream Team (2002)

Shake It Up (2010)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Smart House (1999)

Snowglobe (2007)

Starstruck (2010)

Stepsister from Planet Weird (2000)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Skyrunners (2009)

The Swap (2016)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Three Days (2001)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Teen Spirit (2011)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Tru Confessions (2002)

‘Twas the Night (2001)

Twitches (2005)

Twitches Too (2007)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2012)

You Wish! (2003)

Violetta (2012)

Zapped (2014)

Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

Zombies (2018)

When Disney+ launches, it will cost just $6.99 per month. You can also bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99. Disney+ is also going to allow you to download all content from the service so you can watch it when you don’t have wi-fi. Basically, Disney+ is a dream come true!